Photo Flash: Inside Art of Warr's STUPID F**KING BIRD
On Thursday, October 3rd Art of Warr productions celebrated the opening night of its production, Stupid F**king Bird by Aaron Posner, at 13th Street Repertory Theater (50 W. 13th Street) in Manhattan.
Performing in rep with Pizza Man by Darlene Craviotto, Stupid F**king Bird stars Julia Blanchard, Brendan Ellis, Kevin Gilmartin, Maia Guest, John Calvin Kelly, Blake Merriman and Alexandra Riley Morton
Stupid F**king Bird - An aspiring young director rampages against the art created by his mother's generation. A nubile young actress wrestles with an aging Hollywood star for the affections of a renowned novelist. And everyone discovers just how disappointing love, art, and growing up can be. In this irreverent, contemporary, remix of Chekhov's The Seagull, Aaron Posner stages a timeless battle between young and old, past and present, in search of the true meaning of it all. Original songs composed by James Sugg draw the famously sub textual inner thoughts of Chekhov's characters explicitly to the surface.
Stupid F**king Bird runs through October 27, 2019.
Photo credit: Ross Corsair
Alexandra Riley Morton
John Calvin Kelly
Julia Blanchard
Kevin Gilmartin, Brendan Ellis, Maia Guest and John Calvin Kelly
Maia Guest and Blake Merriman