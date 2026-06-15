PRIDE & PREJUDICE to Get Queer, Pop-Infused Twist in Tier5 Pop-Up Production

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Tier5 Theatre Company will return to El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109 this June with a special two-night-only pop-up production of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice. Presented as a Pride Month fundraiser, the production will run on June 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and follows the company's recent sell-out pop-up production of Romeo & Juliet earlier this spring.

Adapted by Mary Keith Medbery Mackaye, Tier5's version of Pride & Prejudice reimagines Austen's iconic enemies-to-lovers romance with a queer, pop-infused contemporary twist. The production will be mounted after just one week of rehearsals, continuing the company's fast-paced fundraising model.

The story follows Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, whose mutual disdain masks a deeper connection. As pride, prejudice and social expectations threaten to keep them apart, both must decide whether they can look beyond first impressions and discover an unexpected love.

The production is directed by Tier5 Executive Producer James Cougar Canfield, a self-described Austen enthusiast whose recent production of Emma for Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival earned critical acclaim, a Viola Award nomination and sold-out performances.

The leading roles will be played by Charlotte Ferraro, most recently seen with Tier5 as Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, and Alexis Cash, making her company debut, as Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, respectively.

The cast also includes Payton Max Carter, Georgie Castilla, Samantha Cullifer, Megan Gwyn, Rylan Morsbach, Chase Lee, Taylor Reister, Sheldon Shaw, Alexander Shayeb and Jacob Williams.

The creative team includes stage manager Siobhan Petersen, production assistant Elizabeth Camacho, lighting designer Kim Sanchez, sound designer James Cougar Canfield and media designer M. Hatten.

Samantha Cullifer, Alexis Cash and Rylan Morsbach are members of Actors' Equity Association. The production is being presented as an Equity Approved Showcase.

Performance Information

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

Dates: June 28-29, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109, 215 East 99th Street, New York, NY 10029

Tickets

Tickets are available through Tier5 Theatre Company's website using Pick-Your-Tier pricing. A limited number of $15 tickets will be offered for each performance to increase accessibility for audience members who may not be able to pay full price.

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