PRAY FOR OUR LIVES Wins Week Two of LOL! Comedy Festival

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Last weekend, Be Bold! Productions' LOL! Short Play Comedy Festival concluded at The Players Theatre in the West Village, debuting five original comedic short plays by five different playwrights.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was 'Pray For Our Lives', written by Kathryn Loggins and directed by Saturday Lawson. 'Pray For Our Lives' spirits audiences away to Okay, Oklahoma, where Katie (Kathryn Loggins), a minister of a small parish, councils her parishioner Doris (Riley Fee) about her worries regarding her friends, who seem to live quite the scandalous lives. Katie is confused, however, when Doris's stories grow ever more fanciful (almost like a soap opera), and she begins to wonder if this is really a matter that prayer can solve. Soon Katie is heavily invested and decides that she and Doris definitely need to pray for these people's lives! 'Pray For Our Lives' appeared among four comedy-themed one-acts.

'Stud and Moon', written by Rachel Sarusky and directed by Cecilia Bracey, travels back in time to the 1960s with an American astronaut (Connor Wahrman) reaching a milestone - the moon! He soon discovers, however, that he is not the only sentient being around when the Moon (Kaela Dawn Massey) asks him just what he thinks he's doing there. Soon the Sun (Ebony Nixon) joins in on the conversation, and the astronaut finds himself stuck in the middle of a celestial lover's spat.

'Domesticated!', written by Andrew Accardi and directed by Lillie Klein begins with a cheerful man (Andrew Accardi) greeting the morning in song when he is rudely told by a robin (Lillie Klein) outside his window that his singing is terrible and he should stop. After a tiff, Robin decides to help the man learn to sing in tune. Their dulcet tones soon attract an Oriole (Dustin Iturri) but his presence brings chaos which ultimately leads to a love match of a different feather.

'The Fairy Truth of the Matter', written and directed by Julia Genoveva, starts with a sprinkle of magic as fairy Alice (Claire Marie Torn) prepares for a blind date with a human, guided by Coach Fairy Dust (Laurie Sammeth). Unbeknownst to either of them, however, is that Alice's date Leo is actually a fairy as well and is being coached for the date by Coach Fairy Angel Eyes (Peter Quinones). Soon magic is in the air, but the resulting love match isn't what anyone expects.

'I Couldn't Be More Proud', written by Matthew Moore and directed by Burak Tatar, explores the idea of just what it means to go all out for Pride month when Lisa, who has just moved back to NYC, tries to get her friends Reed (Michael Tyrell) and Tim, who are a couple, to party hard for Pride. Lisa's dedication to being an ally ends up being exhausting for Reed and Tim, who have left their wild partying days in the past and would rather relax and sip a cold brew than paint the town rainbow.

Up next with Be Bold! Productions is The Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO!, which runs October 8 - 25, 2026, upstairs at The Players Theatre at 115 MacDougal Street.

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