OUT SKIRTS Comes to the Chain Theatre One Act Festival

Performances run June 8-25.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Shelby Pickelny has announced that their own out skirts, directed by Liz Bealko, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer’s Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join out skirts at The Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a curated selection of new work written by NYC-based playwrights.

After receiving the news about multiple family members’ ailments, the material world, for Pickelny, spun out of perspective. What are the things you need most?

out skirts is a surrealist exploration of homelessness in today’s world. Calling into question the best avenues for support - and the “support” itself - out skirts uses dramaturgical insight from a local social worker to offer the audience an unseen perspective on the unhoused members of our community and the publicly-shared shelters in which they reside. In this 20-minute short, Pickelny mixes explosive dialogue with ceaseless empathy for, “A gripping new short play like no other.” 

out skirts is part of PROGRAM #10 that performs June 8th (8:30pm), June 15th (6:30pm) and June 25th (5:00pm). out skirts will also be Live Streamed on June 25th at 5:00pm EST and will be immediately followed by a talk back with the playwright, director, and dramaturg. 

Written and produced by Shelby Pickelny. Directed by Liz Bealko. Starring Olivier Kegan Dubar and Al Groppi. Featuring the splendid Jordan Richards, Mia Ventura Lucas, and Jason Tobias.

USE CODE “SKIRTS” to donate a portion of ticket proceeds to Women In Need, a nonprofit that supports women and children in NYC who are currently experiencing homelessness. Winnyc.org to learn more.

TICKETS: Click Here




