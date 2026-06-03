OLDIES BUT GOLDIES to Open at the Vino Theater in Off-Off-Broadway Run

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Oldies But Goldies, a new original comedy play, is coming to The Vino Theater, for performances on June 5 and June 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Set under one roof and packed with comedic misunderstandings, Oldies But Goldies follows three older men who have comfortably settled into their unconventional living arrangement. As daily life becomes increasingly difficult to manage, they reluctantly have to admit that they need a housekeeper. What begins as a simple solution quickly spirals into chaos when the trio organizes a casting process to find the perfect candidate. Unexpected personalities, clashing opinions, and a series of hilarious mishaps send the situation wildly off course, proving that growing older doesn't necessarily mean growing wiser.

Combining classic comedic elements with contemporary humor, Oldies But Goldies explores friendship, independence, and the challenges of adapting to change later in life. The play celebrates the enduring spirit of its lovable characters while delivering sharp dialogue, memorable situations, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Presented as an Off-Off-Broadway original work, the production offers audiences an intimate theatrical experience at the Vino Theater. "Oldies but Goldies" is written and produced by Nina Becker. The Casting Director is Kelly Passed and the play is directed by Kalea Walker.

As independent theater continues to thrive throughout New York City's vibrant arts scene, productions like Oldies But Goldies showcase the creativity and originality that make Off-Off-Broadway an essential home for new voices and fresh comedic storytelling.

Audiences looking for an evening of laughter, memorable characters, and classic comic chaos won't want to miss this entertaining new production.

The cast includes Matt Martinez, Kristopher Carter-Jackson, Jake Goris, Herut Ashkenazi, Nina Becker, E.V. Cummins, Vanessa Desroche, and Cora Riechert.

The creative team includes director Kalea Walker, casting director and assistant director Kelly Wasser, sound and lights by Mells Tackett and Terrance Bobb, and producer and writer Nina Becker.

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