NEW YORK IN CHAINS III Musical Workshop to Invite Audience Feedback

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Las Vegas composer and producer Don Lewis is inviting musical, movie and theater enthusiasts to help review and promote his newly released original musical, New York in Chains III.

Lewis composed, produced and independently released the musical from Las Vegas.

Presented through the NYC Musical Workshop - Las Vegas Musicals & Movies Meetup Group, the initial workshops will take place online, with in-person Las Vegas screenings and discussions planned for the future.

Participants will watch scenes and songs from the musical, meet Lewis, discuss which portions are fact or fiction, vote for their favorite songs and provide feedback about the production and its marketing.

At the center of the musical is Miss Liberty, the living spirit of the Statue of Liberty. In the fictional story, Mr. McGreedy-the worst slumlord in New York City-becomes mayor and gains control of Liberty Island. When Miss Liberty protests his policies, she is arrested and forced to sing her own defense in court.

The jury must confront the musical's central question: Who owns Liberty?

'This is more than an online screening,' Lewis said. 'We want audiences to participate, discuss the story, identify the songs and scenes that affect them most, and help us introduce the musical to the public.'

The production mixes fictional characters with scenes inspired by history and New York culture. Featured sequences include:

Miss Liberty singing about her vision of America

Two singing sisters leaving their family farm to pursue Broadway fame

A musical reimagining of the Dutch acquisition of Manhattan in 1626

Explorer Henry Hudson being cast adrift following a crew mutiny

A singing and dancing New York subway busker

A musical tour titled 'You Have a Friend in NYC'

Miss Liberty's arrest and musical courtroom defense

The inspirational finale, 'Shine Your Light'

The musical uses political satire to ask provocative questions about government power, socialism, private-property rights, freedom and the ownership of national symbols. It also invites audiences to discuss whether contemporary political leaders-including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani-would welcome, criticize or oppose such a production.

New York in Chains III is a fictional work of political satire. Its characters, events and situations may be exaggerated or invented for dramatic, comedic and musical purposes.

The workshop also seeks people interested in helping introduce the musical to schools, theaters, churches, community groups and online audiences. Participants can learn about opportunities to join a paid marketing team based on available assignments, experience and measurable promotional results.

English subtitles will be available during the online presentation.

Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming