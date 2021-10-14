Melanie Greenberg's THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM to Debut at United Solo Theatre Festival

The Elephant In The Room, a wry musical from writer/ actor/ musician Melanie Greenberg, is due to premiere at United Solo Theatre Festival at New York's Theatre Row on October 29 at 9:30pm to a sold-out audience followed by shows November 6th and 7th. The way that United Solo functions dictates that more dates will be added for Greenberg's solo musical, each time the current on-sale show sells out.

At fifteen, Melanie Greenberg pawned her mother's fur coat, ran away from home on the Upper East Side and somehow took up with a family of Pentecostal born-agains in Houston. In her quest for freedom, Greenberg unwittingly set off a chain of events that would imprison her literally and figuratively for decades to come.

From the psych ward to a cult-like "therapeutic" boarding school for troubled youth, to the Ivy League, to rehab, Melanie Greenberg spent her adolescence and early adulthood moving through the full spectrum of American institutions, all while trying to make sense of a fraught relationship with her mother. Narrated through the context of a psychedelic ayahuasca trip, one-woman musical The Elephant in the Room outlines this revelatory experience in brutally honest and often hilarious detail, all while paying tribute to the showtunes that helped Greenberg survive the whole ordeal.

By marrying trauma with music and comedy, The Elephant In The Room acts as the narrator's invitation to the audience to reshape and reclaim their own stories. The process of creating this work has only served to deepen Melanie's belief that sharing stories is the key to understanding ourselves and others.

About Melanie Greenberg, Writer and Star:

Melanie Greenberg has been writing and performing for her entire life. After overcoming years of trauma and difficulty that estranged her from her childhood passion for performing, she is triumphantly returning to the stage and that original true love. She was the creator and host of the critically acclaimed YouTube channel, Kill Switch. She also wrote, produced and starred in a comedy TV pilot about a middle-aged mom who attempts to become a YouTuber in order to gain the respect of her children.

A believer in the healing power of storytelling, she works with a nonprofit called OPEN DOORS, which provides outlets for black and brown people who use wheelchairs to share their stories. Inspired by the stories she has heard, she decided to tell her own somewhat harrowing and unconventional story in the form of a psychedelic cabaret called The Elephant in the Room. She is currently in the process of creating a nonprofit called The Story Sanctuary in the Berkshires, where individuals and communities in conflict can come together to build empathy and self-awareness through storytelling.

