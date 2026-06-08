Laura Clare Browne's ATTICWIFE To Have New York Preview Shows, Ahead Of EdFringe Run

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Making its world premiere at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, atticwife is a new play satirizing the recent tradwife epidemic. It begins performances at theSpace @ Niddry St in Scotland on August 7th, with preview shows in New York in July, at 59E59 Theaters as part of East to Edinburgh, and Brooklyn Art Haus as part of EdFest.

atticwife follows Astrid Fisher, an influencer who goes from tradwife to trapped-wife when her husband locks her in their attic. To the millions of "wives and mommies" following her, she claims she's soooo happy to be up there... but some of her viewers think her new "attic life <3" is seriously alarming.

Already a seasoned performer and comedy writer, atticwife is Laura Clare Browne's playwriting debut. She was inspired (and unsettled) by the rise of tradwife content on social media, spurring her to tackle the concept the only way she knew how: with comedy. The result is a razor sharp satire about alt-right grifters, isolation, and internalized misogyny. atticwife is a "wickedly funny and surprisingly emotional" play about women who hate women-for everyone who loves them.

Written by and starring Laura Clare Browne (macbitches, NYTimes Critic's Pick) as Astrid Fisher, and featuring Jen Clark (VAPE: The Grease Parody Musical, Only Murders in the Building, Girls5Eva) as Leah Park. Directed by Rebecca Wilson (Resident Director, The Crush Plays Project) with producing and fundraising support from Crystal-Marie Alberson (Short Plays Where the Queers Win, WOW Café Theater). They are absolutely thrilled to be presenting their first show at the Fringe after a successful staged reading of atticwife in NYC at The Tank's Limefest in 2025.

Performances at 59E59 Theaters are July 22nd and 25th at 6:30PM, and July 26th at 7:30PM. Tickets are $18 ($15 for members), and can be purchased online, or at the box office.

The performance at Brooklyn Art Haus for EdFest is on July 19th at 9PM. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

Performances at theSpace @ Niddry St are at 16:05 August 7th-15th, and at 20:05 August 17th-25th. Tickets are £12, and can be purchased online. (Ticket prices are not including fees)

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