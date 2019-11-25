LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Opens December 6 At Gallery Players

This December, Gallery Players will present the third production of its 53rd season, Little Women: The Broadway Musical; book by Allan Knee; music by Jason Howland; lyrics by Mindi Dickstein; based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Based on the novel of the same name, Little Women focuses on the lives of the March family, filled with laughter, loss, and love. The story is told from Jo's point of view - Jo being a fictional alter ego of the source material's author, Louisa May Alcott - and shares her flair for dramatic storytelling. This revival leans into the episodic nature of the musical and delves into a world of memories that are not always entirely accurate or linear. Embracing the nostalgia that has been cultivated over 150 years of encountering this story through the book and films, this production shines a new light on the intersection of art and life. Ultimately, this is a story about coming into one's own sense of self and discovering how to tell your own story. Filled with colorful characters, lush music, glorious costumes, and nostalgia for a beloved story, Little Women is an "astonishing" musical, perfect for the holiday season.

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL opens Friday, December 6 and runs for 15 performances through Sunday, December 22. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM, Sundays at 3:00PM, with an additional performance on Wednesday, December 18 at 8:00PM. There will be an artist talk back following the Sunday, December 15 performance.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for seniors over 65 and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased online at galleryplayers.com or by calling Ovationtix at 212-352-3101.

Bringing Little Women: The Broadway Musical to the Gallery stage are: Barrie Gelles, Director and Choreographer; Yi-Hsuan Sobina Chi, Music Director; Meng-Mei Kuo, Associate Music Director; Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, Costume Designer; Marissa L. Menezes, Scenic Designer; Rachel Mae Cullinane, Props Designer; Elizabeth Schweitzer, Lighting Designer; Jordan Anthony Orth, Sound Designer; Michelle Danahy, Production Stage Manager; Emily LaRosa, Assistant Stage Manager; Justine McLaughin, Producer; and an ensemble featuring Cody Alarcón, Connor Barr, Patrice Danae Bell, Luisa Boyaggi, J. Scot Cahoon, Mariela Flor Olivo, Alan Gonzalez, Ashley Harris, Greg Horton*, Adam Kaster*, Lauren Kidwell, Rose Anne Rabut, Kiaya Scott*, Josephine Spada*, Lilly Lane Stafford, Jennifer Walder, and Christy Yin. (*Equity member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.)

Little Women is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Approved Actors' Equity Association showcase.

Gallery Players is located at 199 14th Street (between 4th and 5th Avenues), in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Take the F, G, or R train to 4th Avenue / 9th Street. Website: galleryplayers.com.





