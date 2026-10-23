Jessica Phillips, Kelvin Moon Loh and More to Star in DRESS OF FIRE Presentations

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The cast has been revealed for a salon presentation of Dress of Fire, a new play by Nina Kethevan, on Friday, November 20, 2026 in New York City. Two presentations will be held at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM at Meaux Space in Chelsea.

Mindy Cooper will direct Broadway veterans Jessica Phillips as Hecuba and Tom Nelis as King Priam, Lena Pepe as Cassandra and Kelvin Moon Loh as Orhan. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

Dress of Fire centers on a royal court at the edge of catastrophe, where King Priam, Hecuba, Cassandra and those around them are torn between the glory they have built and the warnings no one wants to hear. Guiding the audience is Orhan, an emcee both ancient and contemporary, who has crossed thousands of years with a smartphone in hand to snap the royals' pictures and make sure we are paying attention. Balancing profundity with whimsy, Nina Kethevan's ensemble piece asks what happens when people in power stop listening, and why the same choices keep leading to the same fires.

Each salon presentation features a 20-minute excerpt from the play, followed by a talkback on its themes and their resonance in 2026, a multi-media look at the production's development path, and refreshments. Dress of Fire is general managed by SPG Entertainment.

Dress of Fire is being built from the ground up, funded by the people who believe in it rather than by a single large backer. Every contribution goes directly toward the play's development, from this salon to the readings and workshops that follow.

No gift is too small! Even just the price of a coffee helps fund salaries, cover space rental, and print scripts. Supporters can contribute at buymeacoffee.com/dressoffire.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 13 Hrs 11 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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