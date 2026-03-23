James Patrick Nelson to Perform Solo Play LATE ONSET at A.R.T/NY
Late Onset is a rowdy, heartfelt saga about becoming diabetic in the middle of a Shakespeare tour.
James Patrick Nelson is performing his solo play Late Onset for one night only on Thursday April 2nd at 6:30pm at ART New York, as part of a festival of new plays presented by Re/Venue and the Commonground.
Late Onset is a rowdy, heartfelt saga about becoming diabetic in the middle of a Shakespeare tour. Nelson recalls his late-onset adolescence, and the love affair that literally almost killed him, in this vulnerable storytelling show with no fourth wall, full to the brim with bawdy queer joy.
James Patrick Nelson recently starred in three Off-Broadway world premieres, the LA transfer of Broadway's Slave Play at Center Theatre Group, and the world premiere of Terrence McNally's final play Immortal Longings. He won a Helen Hayes Award for Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility at the Folger Theatre, reprised at The American Repertory Theatre. He began his Off-Broadway career at Classic Stage Company in The Three Sisters with Maggie Gyllenhaal, A Midsummer Night's Dream with Taylor Mac, and Ivanov with Ethan Hawke. He created the TV pilot "For Years to Come" which played at a dozen top festivals including SeriesFest and Outfest and streams now on Short Frame. Additional credits at the Geva, Berkeley Rep, the Mint Theater... and a year-long repertory national tour with the Shakespeare company he describes in Late Onset.
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