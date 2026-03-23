James Patrick Nelson to Perform Solo Play LATE ONSET at A.R.T/NY

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James Patrick Nelson is performing his solo play Late Onset for one night only on Thursday April 2nd at 6:30pm at ART New York, as part of a festival of new plays presented by Re/Venue and the Commonground.

Late Onset is a rowdy, heartfelt saga about becoming diabetic in the middle of a Shakespeare tour. Nelson recalls his late-onset adolescence, and the love affair that literally almost killed him, in this vulnerable storytelling show with no fourth wall, full to the brim with bawdy queer joy.