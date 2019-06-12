Industry Reading Of THE F--ING WRIGHT BROTHERS to Star Katie Rose Clarke, Matt Doyle and More

Sex! Drugs! Children's theatre! The F--ing Wright Brothers is a heartfelt comedy with music about young ambitious actors on a 58-city children's theatre tour of America. In a van. They sing about the Wright Brothers for two hours a day and spend the rest of their time on hook-ups, meltdowns, petty crime, seedy hotels, and Broadway dreams.

A hit at the 2018 New York International Fringe Festival, The F--ing Wright Brothers is written by David Zellnik (Yank!), with music by Eric Svejcar (Murder of Isaac) and has been revised and streamlined into a 90-minute audience interactive satirical comedic romp. It will be presented in a reading at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre on Friday, June 28th at 3 p.m.

David Zellnik (playwright) is a Drama Desk nominee for his book and lyrics of Off Broadway's Yank!, which also played London's West End and Brazil. Along with his brother Joe, David wrote First in Flight for Theaterworks USA, a children's musical about the Wright Brothers, which may or may not have inspired this play. Eric Svejcar (composer)'s scores include Caligula (NYMF Audience Award winner) and The Murder of Isaac (CenterStage Baltimore.)

Gordon Greenberg (director)'s West End production of Guys & Dolls (starring Rebel Wilson) was nominated for six Olivier Awards. He co-wrote and directed Holiday Inn on Broadway and is currently co-writing and directing the Broadway bound adaptations of Secret of My Success for Universal and Mystic Pizza for MGM (with Melissa Etheridge), and he is the director of next season's Huey Lewis Broadway musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll.

The cast includes Broadway favorites Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change) Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked), Matt Doyle (Book of Mormon), Jarid Faubel (The Bodyguard), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) and Wesley Taylor (Sponge Bob).

Julie Halston (producer), currently starring as Broadway producer Rita Marshall in Broadway's Tootsie, is taking a page from her character's playbook and producing her first play. As an actor, she has appeared in eight Broadway shows and thirty-three films and television shows. Glenn Krutoff (producer) produced the 2018 New York International Fringe Festival production of The F-ing Wright Brothers as well as the Fringe Excellence Award-winning play, The Radicalization of Rolfe by Andrew Bergh. (Fringe NYC 2016).

For more information visit www.davidzellnik.net/fing-wright-brothers

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You