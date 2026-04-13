I WANTTT A UNICORN FRAPPE!!! and More Set for The Tank NYC Summer 2026 Season

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The Tank NYC revealed programming for their summer season, which will include their annual summer festival's PrideFest, TrashFest, DarkFest, and LimeFest along with World Premiere productions of I Wanttt a Unicorn Frappe!!! by Catherine Weingarten, and What a World What a World! by Eric Marlin. The full lineup of performances for the summer festivals will be announced at a later date.

I Wanttt a Unicorn Frappe!!!

Written by Catherine Weingarten, Directed by Alex Tobey

World Premiere, May 28-June 21

Jenny just got engaged and she's very very excited although her fiancee doesn't seem to want to help plan the wedding or talk to her. But when a Prince on a unicorn offers Jenny some sexy solace, maybe things will work out ok? I Wanttt a Unicorn Frappe!!! is a frothy satire about wedding culture, addiction, societal pressure on women, and just how far we will go to avoid the truth.

What a World! What a World!

Written by Eric Marlin, Directed by Ilana Khanin

World Premiere, July 9-August 2

In a long-forgotten Hollywood melodrama, a plucky young socialite falls for a brutish older fisherman. At a gay bar, a drag queen and king rehearse a live send-up of the film. In a living room, a queer couple watches the drag send-up online. Each pair recreates, adapts, destroys, and starts over. Something new emerges from the old, but will it ever satisfy what they hoped to find within the film, in themselves, and each other? What a World! What a World! is a kaleidoscopic meditation on queer aesthetics, how queer people find each other in the world and across time, how the malleability of gender reshapes desire, what's at stake in the game of it all.

PrideFest

Curated by Max Mooney

June 19-30

A festival of new and imaginative performances from queer artists that center our community. The shows of PrideFest 2026 address queer joy, laughter, struggle, resistance and beauty through a range of mediums including theater, comedy, puppetry, storytelling, and music. These performances will reflect where we've come from, where we are, and where we can go.

DarkFest

Curated by JoJo Knott

July 13-19

For twelve years, The Tank has hosted DarkFest - a week of shows that do not use conventional theatrical lighting in an effort to reexamine how we can make theater more sustainable. DarkFest celebrates innovative performance that utilizes self-sufficient and alternative energy sources.

TrashFest

Curated by JoJo Knott

July 13-19

It is often difficult to wrestle with the environmental impact that our daily lives and our work have - especially in theater, where so many resources are needed to develop sets, props, and costumes that are only used for a short amount of time. TrashFest centers work that produces no waste by reusing materials discarded as garbage.

LimeFest

Curated by Meghan Finn

August 7-23

New, zesty works by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, non-binary, or gender non-conforming.