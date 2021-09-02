Hellosaurus Joins Forces with Jake Bazel to Bring a New Interactive Musical Experience to Kids

Jake Bazel, renowned puppeteer from Sesame Street (HBO/PBS) and a writer on Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Stage Adaptation (Disney Theatrical), has launched a NEW interactive musical, Duncan the Skunk and the Big Costume Trunk, exclusively on Hellosaurus! Hellosaurus, named 'Mister Rogers for the iPhone Generation,' is a mobile learning app for kids featuring interactive stories guided by experts where kids can be the co-star for a truly immersive experience.

In Duncan the Skunk and the Big Costume Trunk, every afternoon is Opening Night as Duncan, a young resourceful skunk, dreams up a new makeshift musical using his famous Grandma's collections of costumes, props, and anything else he can get his paws on. Through Hellosaurus' interactive technology, children are invited to participate throughout the story by activating their camera, microphone, and multi-touch screen. Hellosaurus is designed to spark new interests and passions while putting kids in the driver's seat of every story to learn about real world topics and build real world skills.

Jake Bazel assembled a team of kids' media experts to bring "Duncan the Skunk and the Big Costume Trunk" to life on Hellosaurus including:

Jennifer Barnhart, the longest-running member of the Original Broadway Cast of the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q, and acclaimed Sesame Street puppeteer & actress since 2001

Alan Muraoka, known for his role as the proprietor of Hooper's Store on Sesame Street for the past 23 years and appearing in 7 Broadway shows

Michael Kirk Lane, Associate Artist and Associate Producer for No Strings Productions

Michael Scanlon, longtime Art Director for Sesame Street at Sesame Workshop

"I would have loved Hellosaurus as a kid, and I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to build a world of characters that kids can actively engage with and feel empowered by on a whole new level. We're hoping that active connection sparks some imaginations and gets kids telling their own stories long past Duncan's grand finale. I can't wait to see what they make!" said Jake Bazel.

Juliet Menz, Head of Content at Hellosaurus, added: "We are so excited to bring Duncan The Skunk and The Big Costume Trunk to Hellosaurus! Jake and his creative team are veterans of both the kids media and theater industry, making them the ideal partner to bring this performing arts-based concept to life. Duncan The Skunk's enthusiasm is infectious and relatable to any kid who has written, directed, and starred in their own show in the basement. The unique and innovative format puts kids at the center of the story, allowing them to co-star alongside Duncan in his imaginative musical adventure."

Duncan the Skunk and the Big Costume Trunk aims to empower the imagination of every child, and give viewers the tools to tell their own stories long past each episode's finale. Duncan the Skunk and the Big Costume Trunk is available today exclusively on the Hellosaurus app, which can be downloaded on the App Store.

Duncan is an imaginative, resourceful young skunk. He loves collecting things like "twigs that really tell a story" and "especially dramatic buttons." His favorite color is mustard. He spends his days with his Grandma in a cozy, underground den, not far from the ka-thud, ka-thud, ka- thud of the train that runs right under the big shiny theatres just a few blocks away.

When six-year-old Duncan finds his Grandma's costume trunk from her days on the skunk stage and screen, he starts mixing and matching his own musicals down in the den. But each one still needs a star, and that star is you!

Duncan's days are full of seeing ordinary things in exciting new ways. Families can expect lots of music, an exciting introduction to the world of theater, jokes for kids and theater fans alike, all the tools kids need to start telling their own stories, and plenty of simple crafts that can be recreated once screen time is over.

For more information, please visit https://hellosaurus.com/.