Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US Comes to The Tank

Performances are July 6, 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. 

By: Jun. 29, 2023

The 19th annual Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US, in collaboration with The Tank NYC, a home for emerging artists - is back LIVE in NYC from July 6-9, 2023.

With playwrights from Ontario to Ohio, and Great Britain to Brooklyn, this rich collection of stories captures life's unique moments through the eyes of lovers, dreamers, and mischievous dinosaurs. 

The Cast: Sarvin Alidaee, Ally Callaghan, JJ Condon, Yuliya Donovan, Lia Hauser, Vincent Ingrisano, Monica Mendez, Jay Nickerson, Kervin Peralta, Walter Petryk, Mickey Ryan, and Sabra Shelly

Directors: Rose Burnett Bonczek, Eugene Solfanelli and Jolie Tong

Stage Management: Mel Dikert and Lameesa Dhanani

Assistant Directors: Tessa Bagby, Ruby Welkovich

Lighting Designer: Sarai Frazier

Sound Designer: Harry Miller

Since 2004, Gi60 has dedicated itself to the creation and support of one minute plays to provide opportunities for playwrights and theatre artists from the global community. Gi60 produces over 100 new plays annually - 50 in the US, 50 in the UK (and more in special regional events) - and has premiered over 2000 plays written by diverse voices from around the world; available for viewing on the Gi60 YouTube Channel. For more information about Gi60 and one minute plays, please visit gi60.blogspot.com.

WHAT: Gi60 International One-Minute Theatre Festival US - 50 plays in one evening!

WHEN: July 6, 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. 

WHERE: 312 W 36th Street, Floor 1, New York NY 10018





