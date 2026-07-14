GENE FRANKEL THEATRE FESTIVAL to Return for Summer 2026 Edition with 28 Premieres

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The Gene Frankel Theatre Festival will return for its Summer 2026 Edition, presenting 28 New York and World Premieres from July 27 through August 16 at the historic Gene Frankel Theatre in Manhattan.

Following the success of its inaugural Summer Festival in 2025 and its acclaimed Winter Festival later that year, the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival has quickly established itself as one of New York's most selective showcases for contemporary theatre. This year's Festival marks its most competitive edition to date, with just 29 productions selected from nearly 200 submissions by playwrights, producers, and theatre companies from across the country. The official lineup will be announced next week.

Dedicated to celebrating originality, artistic excellence, and exceptional storytelling, the Festival presents works spanning a wide range of theatrical styles while maintaining an uncompromising commitment to quality. The result is a carefully curated program that reflects the vitality and diversity of contemporary theatre.

Under the artistic direction of Thomas R. Gordon-owner and Artistic Director of the iconic Gene Frankel Theatre-the Festival continues to build its reputation for artistic excellence, thoughtful curation, and an exceptionally rigorous selection process. Gordon and internationally award-winning actress Francesca Ravera, whose collaborative leadership has guided the Festival's Selection Committee since its inaugural edition, reviewed nearly 200 submissions to curate this year's program of 28 productions.

The Festival's Awards Jury once again consists of Thomas R. Gordon, Francesca Ravera, and acclaimed actor, playwright, director, and educator Thomas G. Waites. Drawing on decades of experience across theatre, film, writing, directing, and arts education, the jury brings exceptional professional expertise and artistic insight to recognizing excellence across every discipline of theatrical production.

The Summer 2026 Festival concludes on Sunday, August 16, with the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival Awards Gala, where honors will be presented in both the Short Play and One-Act Play competitions. Awards will be presented in each category for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Playwright, Best Script, and Best Play.

The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette.

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