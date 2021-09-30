EGOT Legend Jonathan Tunick To Be Honored In Concert By The Sharon Playhouse

On Saturday, October 2nd, the Sharon Playhouse (Managing Director, Robert Levinstein; Artistic Director, Alan M-L Wager) will present a star-studded and glittering salute to EGOT recipient and Broadway's Uber Maestro, the great Jonathan Tunick.

Conceived and directed by Alan M-L Wager and supported by a 27-piece orchestra with appearances by Broadway Guest Stars and Broadway Special Guests, the evening will lift off into Connecticut history at 8:00pm.

The multiple-award-winning Eric Stern will serve as Music Director and Conductor.

Mr. Tunick has orchestrated, re-orchestrated, or composed for nearly sixty musical stage shows, thirteen films and 24 television series. THE SOUND OF BROADWAY will highlight from this overwhelming canon of genius.

There will be a Pre-Concert Cocktail Reception at 6:00pm. The Post-Concert Champagne Celebration will immediately follow the event.

The Sharon Playhouse is located at 49 Amenia Road in Sharon, Connecticut where the salute to Mr. Tunick has completely sold out.

THE SOUND OF BROADWAY will feature Ashley Ware Jenkins, Richard Koons, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Lindsay O'Neil, Max Swarner, Nicholas Wuerhmann with Christiane Olson, Joe Schermann, TJ Swetz, Katie Weiser and Becky Wilczak.

SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCES are by Meg Bussert, Leslie Denniston, Debbie Gravitte, Karen Mason, Judy McLane, Orville Mendoza, Haley Swindal and Eric Ulloa.

For further information please call The Sharon Playhouse at 1-860-364-7469 X103.