Dialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off Their First Post-Pandemic In-Person Season This Month

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) will debuts their first season of plays in-person since before the pandemic. First up is the brand-new work "An Under Rehearsed Failure of a Production of Sir William Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance," written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto. The show is free, and starts at 8:00pm on Thursday, February 23, at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012.

In "An Under Rehearsed Failure..." a regional theatre company in upstate New York returns from Covid lockdown to present what they think will be a justice-oriented theatrical response to the state of the world, only to discover that they will be putting on a light opera about duty and comic misunderstandings.

"They are not happy and express their displeasure during an open rehearsal," says Gracia, "to a crowd of board members and doners."

The February 23rd show launches D3C's twelfth season of free indie theater. The series, collectively titled "Fragments Against Ruins," features plays that take their inspiration from works currently in the public domain. Other plays that debut this season include: "The Spirit of 1905", about a revolutionary Russian/Czech superheroine named Octobriana and "Our Ways Are Not Your Ways," a play about the queer connection between Bram Stoker's Dracula and F. W. Murnau' "Nosferatu".

D3C's Instagram Live interview series, "Keeping the Ghost Light On," also returns on Monday, February 20th at 7:30pm with D3C actor Sadie Keljikian. "Keeping the Ghost Light On" features discussions with the performers who make D3C what it is, who share their thoughts on how they engage their creativity post-pandemic.

"I'm stoked for this season," LoPorto explains, "as we look at seminal works through our lens and explore new ways of connecting what D3C does with the grand traditions of theatre. We are looking back to find a new way forward."

The cast of "An Under Rehearsed Failure of a Production of Sir William Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance" includes: Ally Callaghan, Gary Chung, Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez, Sadie Keljikian, Kenny Wade Marshall, Mel Nieves, Anthony Noto, Tess Richie, and Mickey Ryan, among others.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec