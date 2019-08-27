Curtain Up On Queens Theatre's 31st Season

Queens Theatre jumpstarts its 31st Season in late September with a trio of shows by Parsons Dance, "one of the great movers of modern dance" (New York Times). Parsons is everything that is right about dance today: innovative, exuberant and gifted. Sept. 21 & 22



October brings SEVEN, a riveting documentary play about seven remarkable women, who challenged the status quo in their home countries to bring about real changes for other women. L.A. TheatreWorks, who brought The Mountaintop and Steel Magnolias to Queens Theatre, now puts its radio-play style to these fascinating true stories which show that even in the darkest times, one person, one voice and one single act of courage can make a difference. Oct. 26 & 27



Later this fall, Queens Theatre will produce Neil Simon's classic comedy, Barefoot in the Park, on our Mainstage. Simon's biggest hit, Barefoot in the Park explores what happens once the honeymoon is over and newlyweds start to grapple with their new lives, including their partners flaws and annoying foibles. We are looking forward to the laughter that will fill our theater when this delightful comedy opens. Nov. 15 - Nov. 24



No season at Queens Theatre would be complete without the electrifying Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, who will bring their holiday show, Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas to our stage for the first time. Navidad celebrates the traditions from both sides of the Rio Grande, by focusing on a young person caught between two worlds-their family's past in Mexico and their present life in New York City. Through a colorful and tuneful dream, the youngster tries to bring both sides together with Aztec-inspired dances set to Christmas carols, and Mariachi music fused with "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." Dec. 14 & 15



There will be plenty for families to enjoy together with performances by SOLE Defined, a hip-hop, tap dancing, high energy stepping party set to the sounds of the mid-1990s (Oct. 20). Then the best-selling kid-lit book "Magic Tree House: Stage Fright on a Summer Night" by Mary Pope Osborne receives a hip-hop musical makeover as the beloved brother-sister duo travel back in time to Elizabethan England to help the Bard stage his new play in Showtime With Shakespeare (Nov. 2). ChickenshedNYC returns with an encore presentation of its inclusive and interactive show for children, ages 0-6, and their families in Tales From the Shed (Nov. 10).



New this year will be a series of free programs through our new Community Engagement department. These include: Queens Storytellers (Sept. 28), an evening of multi-cultural stories about Queens told by borough residents; a Shakespeare-themed educational obstacle course held in conjunction with Showtime With Shakespeare (Nov. 2); and, during the run of SEVEN, a pop-up photo exhibition highlighting images and words of 50 female-identified playwrights from diverse backgrounds (Oct. 18-27).



More information about the first half of our 2019-2020 Season is available at www.queenstheatre.org. You can also learn more about our new Membership program, which offers deeper discounts to all our programs, at the website.





