CLOUD TECTONICS by José Rivera to Open at Teatro LATEA

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Inefable Theatre Company will present Cloud Tectonics by José Rivera, directed by Noelia Flores. A love story that plays with time, space, and a touch of magical realism so characteristic of the acclaimed playwright. The performance will take place on August 7th at 8pm.

During a record-breaking Los Angeles deluge, a man gives shelter to a beautiful, pregnant hitchhiker who is searching for the father of her child. The production is an enthralling drama that weaves a captivating narrative with surreal elements.

Cloud Tectonics is directed by Noelia Flores, a Peruvian artist based in New York 'This has been an intense process, and the rehearsals are truly honoring the work; as a team, we haven't let time constraints hold us back, trusting instead that great things can happen in just a few days. Thank you, Fabi, for believing in the subjectivity of time, and thank you to the entire team for diving in with such a strong desire to create and tell this story. This is my second time directing in New York, and there is no better choice of material than a play by the great José Rivera; I hope we can stage it at some point.' Shares Noelia.

The cast features Fabi Vargas as Celestina Del Sol, Richard E. Calvache, as Aníbal De La Luna, Adonis Guzman as Nelsol De La Luna and Annette Gonzalez reading the staged directions and bringing this magical play to life.

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