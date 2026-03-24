Breaking & Entering Will Present MY BODY IS FALLING APART in NYC Spring 2026

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Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective and Henry Lombino have announced a NYC tour of my body is falling apart and i'm not sure what to do anymore, a performance ritual based on the structure of a Catholic mass.

Part coming of age story, part exploration of trauma in our individual and collective bodies, and more than anything an ode to the women who made us; my body is falling apart and i'm not sure what to do anymore uses found poetry and original music in a shared space that feels both familiar and brand new. It begs the question: what would your spiritual practice look like free from the trauma of organized religion? What does healing feel like in your body?

Written and performed by emily/BUBECK (Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective,Trouble With Dead Boyfriends, Staff - New Dramatists) with new music by Xander Browne (The Public, The Flea). Produced by Henry Lombino (Joe's Pub, The Cell, Pool Plays 3.0, Keen Company) with direction and developmental support from Molly Van Der Molen (The Ground Floor - Berkeley Rep., Shotgun Players)

Seats can be reserved here.

Performances will take place in different venues across New York City. Admission is free, although seating is very limited. RSVP is necessary for entry. A $10 donation per seat is recommended to help cover costs. Contributions can be made to @BETHTRCO on Venmo. Tax deductible donations can be made at: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/breaking-entering-theatre-collective

DATES AND LOCATIONS:

APRIL 20TH, 2026 - THE MAKERS' SPACE

281 N 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY

7:00PM

APRIL 27TH, 2026 - PETE'S CANDY STORE

709 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

6:30PM

MAY 5TH, 2026 - THE RAT NYC

68-117 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY

7:00PM

MAY 15TH, 2026 - THE CENTER AT WESTPARK

68-117 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY

7:00PM