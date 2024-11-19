B*WITCHED Star Joins OH YES I AM! At The Underbelly Soho

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mama G's first picture book Oh Yes I Am! was published in October 2024 by Graffeg, with illustrations by Toto. This December, the book will be brought to life on stage, in the best way Mama G knows how: as a pantomime!

About the Show

Join Keavy Lynch (B*witched), Holly Mallett (Moxy from Andy and the Odd Socks), and Don One (Late Night Lycett) as they help "everyone's favourite pantomime dame" (Metro) and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist, Mama G, bring her book Oh Yes I Am! to the stage.

Bobby lives in a grey world surrounded by grey people - but he's full of colour and sparkle. Cheer, boo and hiss as he discovers how the magic of pantomime can let the true you shine and make the world a brighter place!

Mama G and her panto pals will be using scripts to bring the story to life. This will be the first time they've performed it - so in true panto fashion: ANYTHING could happen!

About Mama G

Mama G is an award-winning year round storyteller whose work is driven by the magic of panto.

She has been a panto professional for almost twenty years, appearing in productions all over the country, as well as writing, directing, and producing pantomimes for theatres and holiday parks.

Since 2018 she has been sharing stories with children, and their families, about being who you want and loving who you are. The work has taken her to libraries, theatres, schools and festivals; including Pride in London, the Cheltenham Literature Festival and Theatre Royal Plymouth. She is known for telling her own original stories, but she also regularly teams up with publishers such as Andersen Press and Walker Books to promote their range of classic and new publications.

In 2024 she toured her storytelling panto The Magic Bookmark across the country, including visiting the Hay Festival, and took it to New York, where she made her Off-Broadway debut. She also returned to Gloworm Festival for her fourth year, this time partnering with CBeebies Bedtimes Stories.

She is probably most recognisable to audiences from her appearances on 2022's series of Britain's Got Talent, in which she got through to the live semi-finals leading panto dame supergroup Dame Nation.

Oh Yes I Am! - Live on Stage

Venue: Underbelly Boulevard Soho, 6 Walker's Court, London, W1F 0BT

Date December 8th 2024

Tickets: £12

Family: £10.50 (2 adults and 2 children, or 1 adult and 3 children)

Booking: https://underbellyboulevard.com/tickets/oh-yes-i-am-live-on-stage/

Comments