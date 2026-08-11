BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR Adds September Shows at Broadway Comedy Club

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Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio, the stars of The Broadway Magic Hour, a family-friendly hour of fun-filled magical entertainment, have revealed shows on weekends throughout August at Broadway Comedy Club. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and can be purchased now. September dates include September 13, 2026; September 19, 2026; September 26, 2026.

Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio's The Broadway Magic Hour features audience participation, comedy, grand illusion, mind-reading, and expert sleight-of-hand magic.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR

Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio have each been performing magic all their lives, and they met 10 years ago when they were both booked to perform in the same magic-variety show in Coney Island. Jim and Carl became friends and started performing together in venues throughout the tristate area, eventually collaborating on a family magic show, which debuted in 2022 at the North Fork Community Theatre in Long Island.

Fast forward to May 2024, when Jim was on a phone call with Richard Brooks, the head talent booker for the Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club. Rich mentioned that while there were a variety of great magic shows in New York City, he had noticed something was missing-a big family-friendly event that could be enjoyed by kids, parents, friends, and anyone looking for a feel-good outing. Rich suggested that a family magic show in Midtown could be a hit.

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