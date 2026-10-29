Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BLINDS World Premiere to Open at New York Theater Festival
Directed by Cindy De La Cruz, the inaugural De La Sal production runs approximately 80 minutes with no intermission at Teatro LATEA.
De La Sal Productions will present Blinds, a new play by Edie Salas Miller, November 16-22, 2026, at Teatro LATEA, 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002, as part of the New York Theater Festival. Directed by Cindy De La Cruz, the production features Rutger Scott, Yarin Neuhaus, and Edie Salas Miller.
Set in a West Hollywood bar, Blinds explores how the cost of a secret permeates our bodies and shapes the ways we move through romance, friendship, sex, love, grief, trauma, and poker.
Margot is a bartender in West Hollywood raising her younger brother. When she receives news of his suspension, she's forced to come to terms with a family secret she's been keeping her whole life. Drawn into the high-stakes gambling world of her childhood friend and boss, Tom, Margot faces a choice: change her life or continue living willfully blind.
The cast features Rutger Scott as Josh, Yarin Neuhaus as Tom, and Edie Salas Miller as Margot.
Blinds is the inaugural production from De La Sal Productions.
The show runs approximately 80 minutes with no intermission.
Performances take place
- Monday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m.
- Friday, November 20 at 9 p.m.
- Sunday, November 22 at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets and additional information are available at https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/blinds/.
Content advisory: This production contains strong language, drug use, and discussions of sexual assault.
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