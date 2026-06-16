BIRD-BRAINED / FEATHERS to Make World Premiere at The Tank NYC

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What begins as an accident becomes an impossible transformation in Bird-Brained / Feathers, a new play written and directed by Mason Early and produced by Reese Villella's production company, Mother Of.

When Tommy accidentally kills two baby birds, he finds himself cursed to slowly transform into one. As feathers emerge and reality begins to warp, Tommy and his partner, Miles, are forced to confront the fractures in their relationship.

Blending surrealism, dark comedy, and intimate relationship drama, Bird-Brained / Feathers marks Early's playwriting and directing debut. The work was first presented as a staged reading in April 2024 through New York University's Educational Theatre Department as Early's senior thesis project.

Leading the production are Ryan Holcombe as Tommy and Arthur Kim as Miles, alongside Alicia Steinmann, Abigail McCorquodale, Carter Williams, and Alex Bronchetti. Stage management is by Robin Reed.

Bird-Brained / Feathers will be presented at The Tank for two performances only on Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 9:30 PM.

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