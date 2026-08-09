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GOOD MOTHERS (KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON) To Make Staged Reading Debut

The reading will take place on August 16 at The Tank in New York City as part of LimeFest.

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GOOD MOTHERS (KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON) To Make Staged Reading Debut

GOOD MOTHERS (KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON), a new experimental ensemble play written by Safwa Ozair and Lucinda Dunham, will receive a staged reading on Sunday, August 16 at The Tank in New York City as part of LimeFest 2026.

GOOD MOTHERS (KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON) is an experimental ensemble play that uses dark comedy and psychological surrealism to explore motherhood, mental health, faith, guilt, and the instability of reality. Through four mothers navigating an increasingly surreal support group, the play asks what happens when the expectations placed on motherhood become impossible to carry.

The developmental reading brings together an ensemble of emerging theatre artists to explore a darkly comic and psychologically surreal portrait of motherhood. Part dark comedy, part psychological fever dream, GOOD MOTHERS (KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON) is an experimental ensemble play examining postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis, motherhood, faith, guilt, and the increasingly fragile agreement we call reality.
The staged reading will feature Ella Webb as Elizabeth, Emma Bailey as Toni, Sabrina Carlier as Tatiana, Safwa Ozair as Margaret, and Camila Castro as Jasmine.

The creative team includes Safwa Ozair as Writer/Producer, Lucinda Dunham as Writer/Director, Tino Ngorima as Producer, Kristina Mihilli as Stage Manager/Choreographer, Chloe Diamond as Associate Producer, Elizabeth Redding as Lighting Designer, and Madeline Yara as Sound Designer.

The August 16 reading represents an opportunity for the creative team to continue developing the piece through live performance and audience feedback.
The creative team invites audiences to attend the reading and contribute feedback as GOOD MOTHERS (KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON) continues its development.

This production contains discussion of postpartum depression (PPD), postpartum psychosis (PPP), psychosis, depression, murder, and suicide.

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