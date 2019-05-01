Amina Henry's SLEEPING BEAUTY To Premiere At Women In Theatre Festival

Project Y Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of Amina Henry's Sleeping Beauty, a new female-forward version of the children's classic, directed by Michole Biancosino as part of the fourth annual Women in Theatre Festival, June 22-30 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street New York, NY 10019). Performances will be on Saturday, June 22 at 12pm, Saturday, June 22 at 3pm, Sunday, June 23 at 12pm, Sunday, June 23 at 3pm, Saturday, June 29 at 12pm, Saturday, June 29 at 3pm, and Sunday, June 30 at 12pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at https://witfestival.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

You know the old story: A beautiful princess (what's her name?) is pricked by a spindle and cursed to sleep until awakened by the kiss of a prince (of course). This new take on a classic fairytale features a prince who prefers baking to waking sleeping beauties and a princess who likes fighting with swords rather than sitting pretty. Prince Rocky and his sister, Princess Jewel, set out on a quest to save the sleeping Princess Rosamond together. Along the way they battle fire birds, trick a troll and meet other famous fairytale siblings. In Amina Henry's feminist remaking of Sleeping Beauty, the power of love is tested and the bonds of friendship prove stronger than magic. With music, dancing, and singing. For all ages - but especially for 6-13-year old's and their families.

The cast will feature Saran Bakari (Four Little Girls, Birmingham 1963 at The Kennedy Center), Rachel E. Evans (Jew Wish in the NY Fringe Festival), Starr Kirkland (HOTTENTOTTED at The Tank), Chelsea Melone (Pentecost with PTP/NYC at Atlantic Stage 2), Leon Schwendener (A Midsummer Night's Dream with Shakespeare & Co.), and Ava Yaghmaie (The Way Out West at the Purnell Center for the Arts) with Sound Design by Amit Prakash (NYIT Award nominee for The Revival at Theater Row), Fight Direction by Michael Rossmy (A Tale of Two Cities on Broadway), and Lighting Design by Hallie Zieselman (resident designer with PTP/NYC). The production Stage Manager will be Kendra Lee.





