AUSSIE SONG, A True Australian Story, To Premiere At NY Summerfest

Frances Rae Key and NY Summerfest are pleased to announce the New York premiere production of Aussie Song! The production will be directed by Ellie Handel (The Wives of Henry the Eighth) and will play three performances only at the Hudson Guild Theatre (441 West 26th St, New York, NY 10001) as a part of the New York Theatre Festival/Summerfest.

Aussie Song explores the true-life story of Teddy Trager growing up in Australia in the 1920s-30s and her unique bond with her father. When she falls in love with an American sailor during WWII and sets sail for her new home, she brings with her a painful family secret and an unending song in her heart. A woman ahead of her time, Teddy's story will inspire viewers of all ages to follow their dreams. Frances Key, a relative of US National Anthem writer Francis Scott Key, wrote Aussie Song to honor her parents' memory and to preserve the legacy of the WWII generation.

The cast of Aussie Song is led by Jordan Stam as Teddy Trager, Jerry Chapa as Frank Trager, and Georgia Kate Haege (Mama Mia) as Ann Trager, and Juli Cooper (Pack of Lies) as Mama Key. The cast is rounded out with Jennifer Reed as Merle Trager, Hector Fortun as Clemmy Key, Katie Rodgers as Verna Mae Key, Sarah Hogewood as Sylvia, Laura McCulloch as Sister Gertrude, Emma Pittman as Helen/Dance Captain, Carmen Wiley as Susan, John Noble Barrack as Mr. Varrick, Patrick Bovo as Louie, Xavier Reyes as Jimmy, Grant Mannschreck as Sam, Barbara Goldman as Mrs. Wiggins, Matthew Fitzgerald as Captain/Clancy, Naomi Jane Vogt as Young Teddy Trager, Taylor Terry as Young Merle Trager, and Michael J. Coppola as Gordon. And introducing Nicole Ingerman as Marie, Maxwell Rose Berrang as Kelly, Matilda Rae Berrang as Frankie, Catherine De Sena as Katherine, and Alexandra De Sena as Marie.

Aussie Song will be directed by Ellie Handel, music directed by Abigail Lumdsen, assistant directed by Nicole Gentile, and choreographed by Wendy Sugalski and Holly Deckerhoff-Manuel. Lighting design is by Charlotte Seelig, costume design is by Grace Jeon, and the Production Stage Manager is Olivia Daniels.

PERFORMANCES:

September 30, 2019 - 6:15pm

October 4, 2019 - 9:00pm

October 6, 2019 - 4:00pm

TICKET INFORMATION: $23 for General Admission at Hudson Guild Theatre (441 West 26th St, New York, NY 10001). Aussie Song will run 90 minutes without an intermission. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4254128.





