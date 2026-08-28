A DAY IN FUNLAND New Musical Workshop to Hold Staged Reading
The cast includes Lynn Boyaji, Tanner Essex, Meg Gallo, Zoe Jarrett and Sophia Kelley, with a talkback to follow.
A Day in Funland, a new musical song cycle featuring book, music and lyrics by Drew Sharpe, will receive a workshop performance as part of the show's ongoing development.
Set against the crowded midways, roller coasters and communal chaos of an amusement park, the musical explores individual lives unfolding amid the masses. Told through a series of distinct human portraits, A Day in Funland examines the unseen weight carried by the people sharing the park and the experiences that connect them.
The musical uses Funland — at once overwhelming and calming, communal and individual — as a setting for stories of personal growth and connection.
Cast and Creative Team
The cast will feature Lynn Boyaji, Tanner Essex, Meg Gallo, Zoe Jarrett, Sophia Kelley, Olivia Mathis, Logan Melick, Chase Partin, Lila Pfefferle, Landon Priess and Anna Seitz.
The production team includes Tommy Malek, Rachel Sandler, Meg Gallo and Drew Sharpe.
The live band will feature Garrett M. Bond on piano, CC Allen on percussion and Max Koepke on guitar.
About the Workshop
The performance will serve as the culmination of a developmental workshop for the new musical, during which the book, music and lyrics will continue to be revised.
Audience members are encouraged to participate in the development process by offering feedback, suggestions and questions about the work. A talkback with the creative team will follow the performance.
|
Murder on the Orient Express
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (8/28-9/13)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) VIDEOS
|
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|
Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
|
LOVE INSURANCE
Theater for the New City (9/02-9/12) VIDEOS
|
PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04)
|
Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
Theater for the New City (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS