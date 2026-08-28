A DAY IN FUNLAND New Musical Workshop to Hold Staged Reading

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A Day in Funland, a new musical song cycle featuring book, music and lyrics by Drew Sharpe, will receive a workshop performance as part of the show's ongoing development.

Set against the crowded midways, roller coasters and communal chaos of an amusement park, the musical explores individual lives unfolding amid the masses. Told through a series of distinct human portraits, A Day in Funland examines the unseen weight carried by the people sharing the park and the experiences that connect them.

The musical uses Funland — at once overwhelming and calming, communal and individual — as a setting for stories of personal growth and connection.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast will feature Lynn Boyaji, Tanner Essex, Meg Gallo, Zoe Jarrett, Sophia Kelley, Olivia Mathis, Logan Melick, Chase Partin, Lila Pfefferle, Landon Priess and Anna Seitz.

The production team includes Tommy Malek, Rachel Sandler, Meg Gallo and Drew Sharpe.

The live band will feature Garrett M. Bond on piano, CC Allen on percussion and Max Koepke on guitar.

About the Workshop

The performance will serve as the culmination of a developmental workshop for the new musical, during which the book, music and lyrics will continue to be revised.

Audience members are encouraged to participate in the development process by offering feedback, suggestions and questions about the work. A talkback with the creative team will follow the performance.

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