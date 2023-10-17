A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month

A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four performances of MEAN GIRLS: High School Version in New York City the weekend of November 11 and 12.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The double-cast productions of MEAN GIRLS: H.S. Version are produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY. MEAN GIRLS is directed by Christian Fleming, with music direction by Jon Audric Nelson, choreography by Mitch Marois, and Lauren McAuliffe serves as Stage Manager.

The productions star Kate Morton and Kendal Walls as Cady Heron, Julian Burdo and Jian Harrell as Damian Hubbard, Kimorah Mitchell and Rebecca Cornavaca as Janis Sarkisian, Delilah Jane Dunn and Sophie Baker as Regina George, Tony Mercado as Aaron Samuels, Blake Donovan and Eve Johnson as Gretchen Wieners, Giada Mangino and Arinanna Guerreiro as Karen Smith, Calvin Mar and Korey Isaacs-Rodriguez as Kevin G, Clara Pimenta and Noa Avrahami as Duvall, Julianna Cestone and Ceceila Kimock as Mrs George, Athena El Shafey and August Eaves as Ms. Norbury. Emily Barnhardt, Celines Lozada, Ava Schmit, Kira Jancova, Eatai Vardi, Eleonore Pinel, Allisson Montero, Lizzie Lavan, Carly Konz, Naomi Huber, Mya Angelique, Raquel Karloff, Zazie Besmertnik, Skyler Helwig, Julianna Baldwin, Lea Federman, Sophia Probst, Brianna Rosenfeld make up the featured ensemble.

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of November 11-12 at the off-Broadway Five Angels Theater. Showtimes are 4pm and 7pm!