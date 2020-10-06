4thU Artivists Presents RADICAL VOICES: 'THE OTHERNESS' OF FEMINISM

RADICAL VOICES: THE 'OTHERNESS' OF FEMINISM will take place November 7 at 8:00 p.m.

4thU Artivists, a New York City-based performance group, will presentRadical Voices: The "Otherness" of Feminism, directed by Mercedes Vasquez, online, November 7 @ 8:00 p.m. The evening is a curated reading interwoven with dance, musical performance, and additional narrative focusing on the systemic trauma for the most marginalized in our societies.

Works from intersectional feminists such as Audre Lorde, Rosario Morales, Cherrie Moraga, Andrea/Andrew Gibson, Leah Lakshmi Piepza-Samarasinha, Ntozake Shange, etc., will be offered in spoken and musical form. Dancer/Coach Jess Grippo, a New York-based dancer, coach, and author of Dance with This Book, will perform an original piece highlighting fight/flight/freeze response. Singer/Songwriter, Taina Ligonde will present an original song inspired by her Haitian roots as well as many others who will lend their talents and voices to this event.

The mission of 4thU Artivists is to raise awareness and funds to end violence against women and girls globally and locally through creative projects presented under the auspices of the Fourth Universalist Society in the City of New York. "We continue to embrace our original mission and acknowledge that we are evolving and deepening our intentionality to highlight the voices and experiences of those who are often unheard or dismissed by society," Founder and managing director, Deborah Roth, stated. "In particular, for this production, we encouraged self-identifying intersectional womxn and non-binary folx to audition and join us in this important work."

As an organization, 4thU Artivists continues to rethink, recognize, grow, evolve, and expand, and have revisited their intentionality and how they show up, daily. "We gather to support and spotlight the voices, perspectives, and authentic challenges of all who make up the feminist experience," says Erin Bigelow, Creative Director of 4thU Artivists.

This show is a benefit production to highlight and promote intersectional feminists, presenting varied experiences and portrayed by vastly different voices. "Trans womxn, queer womxn, disabled womxn, cis womxn, non-binary folx, womxn of color and otherwise; the production purposefully highlights the voices and experiences of the most marginalized individuals in our broken and healing society," affirmed Erin Bigelow.

Director/Actor/Producer/Creatrix/Activist Mercedes Vasquez lends her unique voice, perspective, and experience to this empowering presentation. She is thrilled to direct her first online performance with 4thU Artivists. Her past credits include directing the It's a Woman's World Burlesque Show, off-Broadway shows, Death or Taxes, Sex, Lies & Adam, and Eve. She was assistant director for the Indie film Tracked as well as the tech manager for the women's empowerment organization, The School of Womanly Arts. She is also a spiritual advisor and says, "I hope to pave the way for a brighter future for all young people." Mercedes also appeared in the 4thU Artivist performance of The Vagina Monologues.

Net proceeds from this event will support the work of our beneficiaries: Sakhi and Legal Momentum. Sakhi for South Asian Women unites survivors, communities, and institutions to eradicate domestic violence and create strong, healthy communities. Legal Momentum ensures economic and personal security for all women and girls by advancing equity in education, the workplace, and the courts. Formerly known as NOW Legal Defense and Education Fund, Legal Momentum is the oldest legal advocacy group for women in the United States.

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radical-voices-the-otherness-of-feminism-online-live-production-tickets-122645509019

Email: tickets@4thu.org or Call: (929) 266-8420

