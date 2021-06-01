Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2nd Annual GREATER GOOD COMMISSION & THEATER FESTIVAL Announced

The festival will be streamed online in the fall and the plays will later live in digital archives.

Jun. 1, 2021  

Founded by playwright Darrel Alejandro Holnes, the Greater Good Commission offers $500 mini grants to Latinx playwrights to write short plays, innovative in form, that reflect the times. The commission's second round will focus on LGBTQIA+ Latinx- identifying playwrights. Submissions are open until 11:59 PM on July 4th, 2021.

The year's commissioned plays will be presented at the second annual Greater Good Theater Festival produced by the Latinx Playwrights Circle (LPC) and Pregones Theater/PRTT. The festival will be streamed online in the fall and the plays will later live in digital archives. More information about the Commission and Festival or to submit: Please Visit The LPC's Website Here.

Holnes says, "I'm thrilled to partner again with LPC and Pregones/PRTT on this fun initiative. The LGBTQIA+ community has been through so much this past year with unemployment, homelessness, and medical issues at all-time highs due to the pandemic that I'd like to dedicate this second round to queer+ Latinx/e playwrights. It's important that emerging playwrights have a chance to earn a living from their craft and with theaters only now beginning to re-open many continue to struggle financially; these mini grants will help those selected get on their way to a more sustainable artistic practice and help make US/American theater more inclusive and representative of this nation's greatest strength, its diversity."

Guadalís Del Carmen, Co-Artistic Director of Latinx Playwrights Circle (LPC) and playwright agrees. "We learned and grew so much from our inaugural launch of the Greater Good. The fruit of that labor was the wonderful plays written by those selected for the commission. I'm beyond excited to continue this meaningful work and keep this family growing. We must continue to be bold and loud in our work and this second iteration of The Greater Good is no different from the first in how it creates space for our communities to be their unapologetic selves."


