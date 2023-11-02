Immersive Production of TRUFFLES MYSTERY Returns To NYC

By: Nov. 02, 2023

WhoDunnIt? Maybe it was ... YOU! The Girl Behind The Curtain Productions proudly presents TRUFFLES MYSTERY
returning to NYC and now it's IMMERSIVE!

The new dinner party to die for is now taking reservations and hosting private holiday dinners through December. Previews begin November 4th at Secret Room NYC, 707 8th Avenue (between 44th & 45th Streets), Tickets from $99-$115 and include a 3 course dinner & champagne toast. Visit our Click Here for more info & reservations.

From creator and producer, Sonia Carrion, TRUFFLES MYSTERY IMMERSIVE - based on the Off-Broadway sleeper hit - which ran from 2014 until it was forced to close at the start of the pandemic in 2020, now opens it's doors at the Donati Estate the night after the famed truffle auction went awry. The Board of Directors at Donati Truffles Incorporated has called for a vote for new management within the company, and Dante Donati, the truffle king, is not happy. Everyone is on the chopping block, and when the family turns on each other, everyone starts revealing the family secrets.

Now YOU can play The Chef, The Hostess, The Waiter, The Wife or The Mob Boss! You can get in cahoots with the murderer, or perhaps you ARE the murderer in the new Truffles Mystery IMMERSIVE.

This live theatre, murder mystery, immersive, dinner experience where you pick your character, draw your cards, search for clues and make alliances, returns to New York and - after a series of wildly successful private events, is now open to the public.

Cast includes: Maggie Connick, Alexandra Cremer, Sofía Figueroa, Jackson Garske, and Silvana R. Mastrolia.

Don't "sleuth" on an empty stomach! -- Tickets include a decadent experience featuring Urbani Truffles tastings during cocktail hour, a 3-Course Dinner from Il Forno NYC, and a Champagne Toast.

Wanna be a stage star? Now you can. Get ready for the immersive experience based on the beloved characters of the Off-Broadway sleeper sensation from 2014-2020. Now booking your private events, birthdays, holiday dinners and team-building experiences!

Truffles Mystery the Off-Broadway Original Musical ran from 2014 - 2020 when we closed due to the pandemic. Now, three years later Truffles is back in action, but now as an "immersive" experience where the audience becomes the characters. Check out our website for all the details and book your tickets today!




