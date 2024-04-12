Zach Zucker's JACK TUCKER: COMEDY STANDUP HOUR Announces Limited Encore Run At Soho Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alchemation and Stamptown has announced that Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour, created and performed by Zach Zucker, will play three additional performances at Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, New York, NY), due to popular demand.

Originally scheduled to run through April 13, Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour will now play Tuesday June 4, Wednesday June 7, and Thursday June 6, all at 7pm. Tickets are on-sale now.

Following sold-out shows at Edinburgh Fringe; the Soho Theatre in London; Melbourne International Comedy Festival; Just For Laughs: Montreal, Moontower, and London; SXSW and the Netflix Is A Joke Festivall, the bad boy of clown Zach Zucker makes his Off-Broadway debut with his award-winning, high-energy, absurdist, standup alter-ego: Jack Tucker.

A well-respected journeyman and bonafide legend on the Upstate New York regional comedy scene, Jack Tucker is the ultimate comedian's comedian. Fighting to save his marriage, regain the respect of his son, and pay off the countless loan sharks looking to collect their debts, Tucker will do whatever it takes to make you laugh. If the joke doesn't land, it's not because it isn't funny, you just didn't get it. Nothing can stop him, except himself.

Created and performed by Zucker, Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour is directed by Jonny Woolley, and co-devised by Zucker, Woolley and Dylan Woodley.

A graduate of École Philppe Gaulier in France, Zucker is an award-winning, performer/producer based in London and LA. He is the creator of the Stamptown and one half of Norwegian-American, comedy duo, Zach & Viggo (with Britain's Got Talent winner, Viggo Venn) and runs the late-night, variety show Stamptown Comedy Night.

Tickets are on sale now and available by visiting SohoPlayhouse.com.