York Theatre Company's SHOW (AND TELL!) Live Panel Series Continues With ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL and More

The York Theatre Company has announced the schedule of upcoming online activities of live chats and panel discussions with past production and creative team members, and a special York Members Night via The York's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yorktheatrecompany/. For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

MONDAY, JUNE 29 AT 7:10PM

LIVE PANEL: SHOW (AND TELL!): YANK!

In celebration of Pride Month, we'll have a discussion of 2010's sold-out World War II gay love story. York's James Morgan and theatre historian Charles Wright will be joined by the writing team (and brothers) David Zellnik (book and lyrics) and Joseph Zellnik (music), director Igor Goldin, and cast members Bobby Steggert, Nancy Anderson, Ivan Hernandez, Zak Edwards, David Perlman, Tally Sessions, and more. The York Theatre production attracted attention for its relevance during a time of national debate over the repeal effort aimed at the United States military's gay-exclusionary "don't ask, don't tell" policy. Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10550276; a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.

MONDAY, JULY 6 AT 7:10PM

LIVE PANEL: SHOW (AND TELL!): BIG: THE MUSICAL

A conversation revisiting the 2014 Musicals in Mufti production of the big-hearted musical based on the film. Lyricist Richard Maltby, Jr., and composer David Shire join York's James Morgan and theatre historian Charles Wright and cast members to be announced shortly. The 2014 Musicals in Mufti presentation utilized the version of Big that was seen on the national tour, with a few subsequent editorial changes with book by John Weidman. Mr. Maltby stated, "While the musical is called Big, the emotions involved are personal and intimate and human." Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10550278; a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.

MONDAY, JULY 13 AT 7:10PM

LIVE PANEL: SHOW (AND TELL!): STORYVILLE

Head back to the red light district of 1917 New Orleans for a discussion of the 2013 York Mainstage production of the jazz-infused musical -Storyville_, with music and lyrics by Mildred Kayden and book by Ed Bullins. York's James Morgan and theatre historian Charles Wright once again lead a panel of special guests that will include director *Bill Castellino and cast members D.C. Anderson, Karen Burthwright, Kyle Carter, Carl Wallnau, and Zakiya Young. The time, Mardi Gras; the place, Storyville-the red light district, two blocks from the French Quarter. Saloons, gambling joints, brothels, and pervasive political corruption set the scene for a new kind of music. People fell in love, a world disappeared, and the music moved upriver. Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10550280; a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.

MONDAY, JULY 20 AT 7:10PM

LIVE PANEL: SHOW (AND TELL!): ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL

The hilarious pratfalls of David Kolowitz take the spotlight as we explore both the 2008 and 2019 productions. The hit Off-Broadway musical Enter Laughing: The Musical (with book by Joseph Stein and music and lyrics by Stan Daniels, additional material by Stuart Ross, based on the play Enter Laughing by Joseph Stein from the novel by Carl Reiner) was first presented at the York in 2008, and returned to open the 50th Anniversary season in 2019. Join director Stuart Ross, York's James Morgan and theatre historian Charles Wright, and more for a fun evening of fond memories. Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10550282; a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.

MONDAY, JULY 27 AT 7:10PM

LIVE PANEL: SHOW (AND TELL!): LOST IN THE STARS

A virtual reunion of the 1989 York production of Kurt Weill's musical tragedy - his final score. Lost in the Stars has music by Kurt Weill and book and lyrics by Maxwell Anderson, based on Alan Paton's novel Cry, the Beloved Country. The production was directed by Alex Dimitriev. Join York's James Morgan and theatre historian Charles Wright for an evening that will be a sheer delight for Weill fans. Special guests will be announced shortly. Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10550283; a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4 AT 7:10PM

LIVE PANEL: SHOW (AND TELL!): CARMELINA

Closing out the Summer Series is a discussion on the only show to be presented three-times in the Musicals in Mufti Series: 1996, 2006, and 2019. Carmelina, with music by Burton Lane, lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, additional lyrics by Barry Harman, and book by Joseph Stein and Alan Jay Lerner. York's James Morgan and theatre historian Charles Wright return to moderate a live panel discussion with several cast and creative team members that include director Michael Leeds, Andréa Burns, Timothy Smith, Joey Sorge, and more to be announced! Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10550284; a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.

We so appreciate your support during these uncertain times and couldn't have continued presenting these virtual reunions without you-our loyal audience. As we continue to stay connected, we hope you recognize the need for our financial stability; therefore, we are asking for a donate what you can. per panel so that we can further entertain you this summer. Free to York Members Only.

SPECIAL YORK MEMBER EVENT:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 AT 5:00PM

MEMBER NIGHT HAPPY HOUR: A TASTE OF YORK

The York takes a week of from the weekly MTTP Showcases to provide a special Virtual Happy Hour event for York Members Only, on Wednesday, July 1 at 5:00PM. Director Bill Castellino (Desperate Measures, Cagney) and other York favorites will cook up and share recipes for some delectable appetizers, dinners, drinks, and desserts. Recipes will be sent in advance so you can join The York in a feeding frenzy. This will truly be a unique TASTE OF YORK. This event is available for York Theatre Members only (a Zoom Link will be sent in advance of the presentation). Become a member today at www.yorktheatre.org/membership.

The York Theatre Company offers the York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00-with elite benefits that include up to 35% off tickets to York Theatre Productions, exclusive Member pre-sale opportunities, 50% off on all lobby concessions, 20% off on all lobby merchandise, in addition to special Member-only receptions. The York also offers a York Plus! Membership Program with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions, invites to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season, and discount parking with membership. (York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets.) York Memberships can be purchased online at www.yorktheatre.org/membership

The York's 50th Anniversary Online Auction continues through Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 8:00PM. Bids are now being accepted online at www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=21187

While the theatre is dark, The York staff has been coming up with some uniquely York items that would be fun to auction off and help The York through this "extended intermission." Featured items now open for bid include an autographed vocal score from Closer Than Ever, an autographed program from the pre-Broadway tryout of The King and I, an autographed poster from the tour of Love Never Die, autographed sheet music from the new musical Hadestownby Anais Mitchell, An Evening with David Shire, a cabaret master class with Steve Ross, a performance workshop with acclaimed actor/writer Gretchen Cryer, original sketches and drawing by the legendary composer Harvey Schmidt, and by popular demand, an additional piece of sheet music from 88Fiddler on the Roof, handwritten and signed by Sheldon Harnick!

Together we can create. Together we can cheer. Together we can sing. Together we can bring musicals to life. Help The York continue through this "intermission." Please donate by visiting www.yorktheatre.org/support/donate.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.

