Yonder Window Theatre Company Announces New Works Collective And Ascending Playwrights Program For 2022

Yonder Window Theatre Company, a New York based company with a focus on new work and international collaboration, has launched two programs for young writers.

Last year, Yonder Window launched the Ascending Playwrights Program, a mentorship opportunity for playwrights aged 18 to 25. The program awards chosen playwrights a private reading with professional actors and a feedback / mentorship session with Yonder Window's Playwright in Residence Grant MacDermott and Artistic Director Katie McHugh.

Yonder Window has relaunched the program in 2022, this year expanding their application pool to playwrights aged 15 to 25. Another addition to the program is a $1000 prize awarded to one of the playwrights at the end of the year that has shown the most growth in their writing.

Spawned from the Ascending Playwrights Program, Yonder Window announces the launch of their New Works Collective. The Collective is made up of several winners from last years Ascending Playwrights Program and is dedicated to providing these emerging writers with a space to hear their work on a regular basis, receive feedback from their peers and other professional playwrights, and foster a supportive network. Grant MacDermott serves as the mentor for the Collective and will continue to offer guidance to the playwrights as they develop their portfolios.

The New Works Collective is made up of Cris Eli Blak, Ellis Stump, Lily Welsh, Brett Bullard, and Megan Schadler. Public readings of the Collective's work can be expected later this year both in-person and online.