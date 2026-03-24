Yoko Kanno to Perform Solo Show PIANO ME at The Town Hall

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Yoko Kanno

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The Town Hall will host legendary composer Yoko Kanno for Piano Me, an intimate, immersive piano-led experience that blends music and visual expression into a deeply personal journey. Produced by Mammoth, Piano Me will take place on Saturday April 11, 2026 at 8pm at The Town Hall.Yoko Kanno returns to the Town Hall following last year’s sold-out debut where she performed Yoko Kanno Live!. Piano Me will be her first full-length solo show in the US.Yoko Kanno is a lyricist, songwriter, arranger, and music producer. She has composed music for movies, TV dramas, commercials, animations, and video games, as well as produced and written for various artists. Her notable works include Cowboy Bebop, Genesis of Aquarion, Macross Frontier, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, the film Our Little Sister, and the NHK historical drama Naotora: The Lady Warlord, among others. She also composed the recovery support song for the Great East Japan Earthquake (Flowers Will Bloom – Hana wa Saku), creating several arrangements for it.In the first year of the Reiwa era, she composed Ray of Water, a celebratory piece for the Japanese Emperor’s enthronement, which was performed in honor of the Emperor and Empress at the Imperial Palace. Her recent work includes the music for the Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop and The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House. At Expo 2025 in Osaka, she composed the music for a large fountain art installation. In addition, she also contributed to other pavilion projects at the Expo, including an XR (Extended Reality) production that combined immersive digital visuals with live performance elements, and a haptics-based installation utilizing advanced touch-feedback technology to create new sensory experiences.