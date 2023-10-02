YOU AND I Song Cycle by Ben Ward to Receive Workshop Performance at 2023 Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Emerging Artists Theatre will present YOU AND I written by British composer/lyricist Ben Ward. The workshop is part of the 2022 Spark Theatre Festival, and will take place at 28th Street Theatre in Manhattan on Sunday 5th November at 5pm.

YOU AND I is a short, two-man song cycle exploring the differing paths a relationship can take - from friendship to romance and breakup and grief - or perhaps even hope and a happy ending. With a soaring contemporary pop-Broadway score, YOU AND I examines how our own identities and relationships must shift in an ever more complex world, and how our outlook on life and each other can change as we do. YOU AND I recently released a concept EP featuring HSMTMTS star Joe Serafini and Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman and

The workshop features a cast comprising current Pace students Mason Olshavsky and Dawson Blackburn.

The performance also features music director Jon Balcourt, and will be produced by Greater Entertainment Ltd in association with BJW Productions.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Click Here. Performance takes place at 28th Street Theatre (TADA) 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival that runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases 50+ new dance pieces, plays, solo-shows, cabaret, and musicals. Click Here

Ben Ward is in demand as a music director, pianist, conductor and composer across both the London and NYC theatre scenes. He has worked as music director and supervisor for a wide range of London shows-in-concert, including BARE: A POP OPERA, ORDINARY DAYS and Carner and Gregor's ISLAND SONG (which also played an engagement at 54 Below). He conducted UNHEARD, a concert celebrating songs cut from well-known shows, at The Arts Theatre in London's West End. As well as YOU AND I, Ben is working on a variety of projects with other collaborators, including a new musical based on the life of Alan Turing with composer/lyricist Timothy Michuda. www.benwardmusic.co.uk