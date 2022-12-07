YES, I CAN SAY THAT! Starring Judy Gold & More Added to 59E59 Theaters Winter 2023 Season

59E59 Theaters has announced additional productions for their Winter 2023 Season.

The 59E59 Winter 2023 Season will begin with the previously announced productions of The Immortal Jellyfish Girl, presented by Wakka Wakka; followed by two productions as part of Origin's 1st Irish-Heaven, presented by Fishamble: The New Play Company; and Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk and the Sheep have all Jumped the Fences, presented by Big Telly Theatre Company.

The Winter 2023 Season will continue with Shedding Load, presented by Varsity Theatre Company, followed by Yes, I Can Say That!, presented by Primary Stages (Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director; Shane Hudson, Executive Director; Casey Childs, Founder) as part of their inaugural season as 59E59 Theaters' Resident Off Broadway Theater Company. The season will conclude with Brainsmash, presented by The Hearth; followed by Dia Y Noche, presented by LAByrinth Theater Company; and According to the Chorus, presented by New Light Theater Project in association with The Journey Company.

Full casting and creative teams for the productions will be announced at a later date. More information about the shows can be found below. For details regarding tickets and performance schedules, visit 59E59.org.

The 59E59 Theaters Winter 2023 Season will include:

The Varsity Theatre Company presents

Shedding Load

By Jessica Owens

Directed by Mia Walker

Theater C

Previews begin February 2

Opening Night is February 7

Limited run through February 18

On July 13, 1977, lightning struck three times in the New York area causing a city-wide blackout. In the following hours rioters destroyed multiple city blocks, millions of dollars' worth of property, and the dreams of one Bushwick family. With their store and livelihood burned to the ground, they rely on each other to stay hopeful among the ruins.

Shedding Load follows this family, from 1938 to 2014, as they uncover long-kept family secrets, confront generational trauma, and face the fallout of how a singular event can alter a neighborhood forever.

Primary Stages presents

Judy Gold in Yes, I Can Say That!

By Judy Gold & Eddie Sarfaty

Directed by BD Wong

Theater A

Previews begin March 4

Opening Night is March 21

Limited run through April 16

Judy Gold knows the value of a good joke - and the steep price of silencing comedians. Unnerved and infuriated, Judy shares her reverence for the intimacy of collective laughter and her passion for the vital work comedians do to bring us together, make us think, and speak truth to power.



Based on her book Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians, We Are All in Trouble, the comedy veteran is taking the stage to tell the fascists and crybabies to shove their hate and political correctness up their respective asses. This wickedly funny new one-woman show is a big-mouthed and big-hearted call for truth, kindness, common sense, and most of all, laughter.

The Hearth presents

Brainsmash

By Sophie Weisskoff

Directed by Emma Miller

Theater C

Previews begin March 2

Opening Night is March 5

Limited run through March 19

After Maisie gets hit by a car, a traumatic brain injury turns her life upside down. Suddenly computer screens hurt to look at, a haunting reptile taunts, and why did no one ever tell her that speech-to-text would be this hard?

Brainsmash is a sense-engaging, funny-sad play about acquired disabilities and being there for those who need you the most, even if they don't know how to ask.

LAByrinth Theater Company presents

Dia Y Noche

By David Anzuelo

Directed by Carlos Armesto

Theater B

Previews begin March 18

Opening Night is March 26

Limited run through April 15

Sex, drugs, queerness, and punk-rock. Welcome to border city life in El Paso, Texas, 1984.

Dia Y Noche is an unfiltered coming-of-age story about class struggles and the search for acceptance between two unlikely friends. Danny is a lower middle-class Chicano punk-rock kid who thinks he might be an artist. Martin is a Black upper-middle class band nerd who is gay and in the closet. Danny and Martin double-date, watch X-rated movies, go to concerts and try to overcome great odds as they navigate the racism and corruption greeting them at the doors to adulthood.

New Light Theater Project, in association with The Journey Company, presents

According to the Chorus

By Arlene Hutton

Directed by Chris Goutman

Theater C

Previews begin March 23

Opening Night is March 28

Limited run through April 15

In the basement quick change room of a Broadway theater in the mid-1980s, the chorus girls are at war with their dressers. Will the new dresser, with her own sad past and uncertain future, be able to navigate this minefield?

According to the Chorus is a funny, nostalgic behind-the-scenes look at a pivotal period in the history of Broadway where women's issues and the AIDS crisis play out through the everyday lives of Equity performers and union dressers.

Previously announced productions for the Winter 2023 Season include:

Wakka Wakka presents

The Immortal Jellyfish Girl

A Co-Production with Nordland Visual Theatre

Written and Directed by Gwendolyn Warnock & Kirjan Waage

Theater A

Previews Begin January 10

Opening Night is January 18

Limited run through February 12

Winner of the Drama Desk Special Award for Sophisticated Puppetry, Wakka Wakka (MADE IN CHINA, 2017) returns with The Immortal Jellyfish Girl.

Part coming-of-age story and part dystopian tragedy, The Immortal Jellyfish Girl soars through dimensions, unconfined by time, gravity, or biology. The year is 2555: large swaths of the earth's surface are considered dead zones and global extinction has begun. Yet in this age of loneliness and destruction there is still hope...

Hilarious, ridiculous, and virtuosic, The Immortal Jellyfish Girl takes its audience on a wild journey through a post-apocalyptic future.

Fishamble: The New Play Company presents

Heaven

By Eugene O'Brien

Directed by Jim Culleton

Theater B

Previews begin January 11

Opening Night is January 15

Limited run through January 29

Olivier Award-winning company Fishamble returns to 59E59 Theaters as part of Origin's 1st Irish, following its previous, highly-acclaimed productions of Maz and Bricks, On Blueberry Hill, and others.

Set in County Offaly, Ireland during the weekend of a local wedding, guests Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together. Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer. Heaven examines family bonds, life decisions, and the search for happiness in contemporary Ireland.

Part of Origin's 1st Irish.

Big Telly Theatre Company presents

Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk and the Sheep have all Jumped the Fences

Written and Directed by Zoe Seaton

Based on the original short story by Owen Booth

Theater C

Previews begin January 11

Opening Night is January 17

Limited run through January 28

A match made in horror! The story begins in 1946, when villagers dig Frankenstein's monster out of the glacier he'd crawled into after his Hollywood career gave up the ghost.

Fully defrosted, he meets "The One," igniting a love story of monstrous proportions. A duet of undateables stand out and fit in to forge their own beautiful brand of domestic bliss with their 67 (Italian) blue sheep. The comedy is pitch black and horror gets a happily ever after in this wildly fresh look at the Frankenstein myth crafted by the critically acclaimed theater mavericks, Big Telly Theatre Company, known for their bold style of immersive and rollicking entertainment.

Part of Origin's 1st Irish.



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

