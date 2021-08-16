YEAH, BUT NOT RIGHT NOW by A.J. Holmes to be Presented at SoHo Playhouse

Yeah, But Not Right Now, a new one-man musical written and performed by A.J. Holmes (The Book of Mormon, South Park, Team StarKid), will play at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) beginning September 9, as announced today by Darren Lee Cole, the Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director. Opening night is set for September 19.

Will you still like Broadway's A.J. Holmes after he tells you all the worst, most embarrassing, humiliating, potentially irredeemable parts about himself? The lies, the indiscretions, the fact that he legally changed his first name to "Broadway's"? Join A.J. (sorry, Broadway's) as he tries to move past his crippling need for constant validation... in front of an audience. He's been on stage and screen, but has he ever been... himself? And really, should he? He'll be whoever you want him to be, but please hold your applause. It will only encourage him.

Following a sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe and The Adelaide Fringe Festival, in this original show of songs, stories, and stand-up, A.J. will attempt to win your affection the only way he knows how...by putting on a musical.

Directed by Caitlin Cook, Yeah, But Not Right Now has set design by three-time Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, sound design by Craig Bundy, lighting design by Brandon Bogel, and costume design by Jama McMahon.

"I basically grew up in a musical: constantly performing, bursting into song, strangers on the street seamlessly joining into perfectly choreographed dance numbers," jokes A.J. Holmes. "So, obviously, I had to put on a one-man musical about my failed attempts towards emotional maturity, cringeworthy coming-of-age mishaps, ill-fated romantic entanglements, and crippling need for constant validation... all for an adoring audience, of course."

Holmes played of Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, The West End, and Australia for the Melbourne and Sydney productions. He is also a co-founding member of StarKid Productions, co-composing the music for A Very Potter Musical and Twisted: The Musical. Holmes has also written for South Park.

"I first saw A.J. at the Adelaide festival last year before it all came to a sudden halt," said the Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole. "I can't think of a better show to reopen our theatre...smart, uplifting, insightful, and most importantly, fun."

Emmy and Golden Globe Awards-winner Darren Criss agrees: "A.J. has never ceased to make me feel like I suck at so, so many things. His talent has always made me simultaneously frustrated at my own inabilities as well as totally inspired to get my s#@t together. So, f#@k you, A.J. Holmes. You're incredible."

Yeah, But Not Right Now will play Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 5pm.

Tickets for Yeah, But Not Right Now are $34.75 and can be purchased at www.sohoplayhouse.com or by calling (212) 691-1555. Audience members can also buy tickets at the box office Tuesday - Sunday after 4pm.