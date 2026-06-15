Xhloe and Natasha's AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Extends for a Final Time at Ars Nova

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Ars Nova has added a second and final extension of And Then The Rodeo Burned Down to July 10. The show marks the first Off-Broadway production of playwriting and performing duo Xhloe and Natasha, recent winners of the Sam Norkin Award at the 2026 Drama Desk Awards, and follows a sold-out appearance in Ars Nova’s 2025 ANT Fest. Co-Directed with Tom Costello, And Then The Rodeo Burned Down continues at Ars Nova. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

The rodeo is the best place in the world. Why would anybody burn it down? Dale, a rodeo clown with a big dream (and a mischievous shadow), certainly wouldn’t. After all, Dale wants to be a cowboy. So, if we’re going to find out who burned the rodeo down, we'll have to finish the play. And now there’s fire involved? That sounds expensive.

Physical, brutal, ruthlessly funny, and weirdly tender, And Then The Rodeo Burned Down, from three-time Edinburgh Fringe First Award winners Xhloe and Natasha, is a rowdy, lightning-fast story of ambition, heartbreak, and the cost of pursuing the thing you love. Fake cigarettes, real fire.

The creative team for And Then The Rodeo Burned Down includes Emmie Finckel (set designer), Christopher Ford (co-Costume Designer), Angelo Sagnelli (lighting designer), Carsen Joenk (co-sound designer), and Cherie B. Tay (production stage manager).

Thirty-two performances of And Then The Rodeo Burned Down will now take place through July 10. Performances take place Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm with additional performances on June 15 and June 29 and no performances on June 19 or July 3. The running time is 70 minutes with no intermission.

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