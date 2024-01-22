World Premiere of Tina Howe's Final Play WHERE WOMEN GO to be Presented at at HERE Mainstage in February

The Tent Theater Company, in association with Concord Theatricals, will present the premiere production of Tina Howe’s final play, Where Women Go, running February 9-25 at HERE Mainstage (145 6th Avenue, NYC). Where Women Go was originally commissioned by Concord Theatricals, who partnered with The Tent to present an extended reading in April 2023. The upcoming production exemplifies the mission of The Tent, founded by Co-Artistic Directors Tim Sanford and Aimée Hayes last year to nurture, support, and advocate for Elder American Playwrights and cross-disciplinary theater-makers; foster connections among them, and promote their artistry and wellness to the larger community. Tina Howe was one of The Tent’s founding writers.

“Tina has been a unique and vibrant voice in the American theater, and it is a great gift to be able to share these plays,” said Tim Sanford, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic director of The Tent. “Where Women Go uplifts both the musical vibrancy of her language and the delicate grief that pervades her greatest absurdist creations. It is pure Tina at her unbound best.”

“It is a great honor to have commissioned a work by a visionary such as Tina Howe, whose plays have inspired and ignited the curiosity of so many of our contemporary theater artists,” said Amy Rose Marsh, Vice President of Acquisitions & Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals. “Tina is undoubtedly one of the great American dramatists and deserves to be recognized as such.”

Where Women Go is part of the SubletSeries@HERE, a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.

Where Women Go is comprised of three one-acts for a diverse cast of women of various ages. It tracks the journey of a recently widowed New Yorker who visits a dermatologist when herbs unaccountably sprout from her legs. She meets her dubious friend for lunch at her favorite latest lunch joint, Subway, and shops at a street bazaar, where she meets a mesmerizing street vendor, fixated by the city’s pageantry of plurality. The play features spontaneous group singing, bizarre food, a zither, a silent man wearing a parachute, and an awakening from absurdity to abundance, from kindness to connection.

Directed by The Tent Co-Artistic Director Aimée Hayes, the production will feature Almeria Campbell, Brenda Currin, Jessica Digiovanni, Peter Ganim, Breezy Leigh, Matthew Maguire, Tirol Palmer, Yessenia Rivas, and Yeena Sung. The design team includes Taylor Friel (sets), Joey Moro (lights) Lola Basiliere (sound), and Heather Freedman (costumes). Music Direction by Simone Allen. The dramaturg is Garrett Anderson.

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Performances of Where Women Go take place on the HERE Mainstage (145 6th Ave.; enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring) February 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24 at 8:30pm; and February 11, 18, 24, and 25 at 4pm.

Tickets are $10-$50 and can be purchased at Click Here.

About Tina Howe (Playwright)

Tina Howe’s most produced plays include Birth and After Birth, Museum, The Art of Dining, Painting Churches, Coastal Disturbances, Approaching Zanzibar and Pride’s Crossing. These and other works premiered at The Public Theater, the Kennedy Center, Second Stage, The Old Globe Theatre, Lincoln Center Theater, The Actors Theatre of Louisville, the Atlantic Theater Company and Primary Stages, as well as being translated and produced abroad.

Among her many awards are an Obie for Distinguished Playwriting, a Tony Award nomination for Best Play, an Outer Circle Critics Award, a Rockefeller Grant, two N.E.A. Fellowships, a Guggenheim Fellowship, an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature, the Sidney Kingsley Award, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, two honorary degrees, the William Inge Award for Distinguished Achievement in the American Theatre, a Lilly Award for Lifetime Achievement and, most recently, PEN’s Master American Playwright award in 2015.

A two-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Ms. Howe has taught at NYU, Columbia, Carnegie Mellon and UCLA before becoming Visiting Professor at Hunter College in 1990, then going on to launch the Rita and Burton Goldberg MFA in Playwriting in 2010 as Playwright-in-Residence.

Her works can be read in numerous anthologies as well as in Coastal Disturbances: Four Plays by Tina Howe and Birth and After Birth and Other Plays: A Marriage Cycle, published by Theatre Communications Group. Her other publications include her translations of Ionesco’s The Bald Soprano and The Lesson (Grove Press) and Shrinking Violets and Towering Tiger Lilies: Seven Brief Plays about Women in Distress (Samuel French). She is also the subject of Howe in an Hour, edited by Judith Barlow, published by Smith and Kraus. Ms. Howe served on the council of the Dramatists Guild since 1990.

About Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Tom Kitt, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production. www.concordtheatricals.com

About The Tent Theater Company

The Tent Theater Company nurtures, supports, and advocates for Elder American Playwrights and cross-disciplinary theater makers, fostering connections among them and promoting their artistry and wellness to the larger community. The Tent rests upon the three pillars of Artistic Support, Service and Advocacy to celebrate and attend to writers in the totality of their artistic journeys. www.thetenttheater.com