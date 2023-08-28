World Premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT to be Presented at Dixon Place in New York City

Exequtive Entertainment and Dixon Place will present the world premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT, conceived and directed by Quentin Madia, with music, book and lyrics by Quentin Madia and Lauren Pelaia. Additional Materials by Alex Knezevic.

THE PICHER PROJECT runs September 28 - October 21, 2023 in a limited engagement at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) in New York City. Previews begin September 28 for a September 30 opening.

THE PICHER PROJECT is a new musical that explores the rise and destruction of the now-abandoned mining town of Picher, Oklahoma. Once the world's largest producer of lead and zinc, Picher became the EPA's #1 Superfund site, deeming it the most toxic place in America. Based on interviews, personal stories and historic events, the show covers the town's 100-year history from the opening of the mines to the town's demise. While grappling with losing their homes, the town is forced to confront their complicated political divide, unpredictable natural disasters, and environmentally caused illnesses. Through the lives of Picher citizens and the often forgotten experience of the Quapaw Nation, THE PICHER PROJECT shows the struggles of illness, pride, love and loss, ultimately asking the following questions: How do we take responsibility for our history? How do we treat the land we live on? How do we leave our home?

"The Picher Project is a story about humanity and all of its complexities - be it loss, love, pride or the deep yearning we all feel for a home. At a time when protecting our earth is so crucial, The Picher Project lends a voice to the silenced story that is still ongoing, a story in which we can all see a bit of ourselves," says Lauren Pelaia.

Quentin Madia adds, "The Picher Project aims to be more than just a musical - it is a call to action: a spark that should ignite audiences to take a moment to examine how we live, how we treat the earth, and one another. Picher isn't an isolated incident, and we can learn a lot from the complicated story, and hopefully lead a better life because of it."

The cast includes Bart Shatto (War Paint & Les Miserables on Broadway), Kimberly JaJuan (Ragtime & Marie Christine on Broadway), Jade Amber (Pretty Woman National Tour), Reese Sebastian Diaz (Dear Evan Hansen & Mary Poppins on Broadway), Cat Greenfield, Tora Nogami Alexander, Alex Schecter (The Office! A Musical parody), Jasper Berger, Fin Moulding, Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde National Tour), Jianzi Colón-Soto (She Persisted at Atlantic), Brett Parker Dixon, Jenna Drahota, Ricky Francese, Rene Henry, Calvin Knegten, Patricia Lawrence, Bradley Lewis (Flying Bird's Diary at Long Wharf), Joe Rumi and Stephen White.

The creative team includes Lauren Pelaia and Irene Westfall (Music Directors), Maren Prophit (Scenic & Props Design), Saawan Tiwari (Costume Design), Travis Wright (Sound Design), Quentin Madia (Light & Projection Design), Rebecca Johnston (Production Stage Manager), Téa Einsarsen (Associate Director) and Angela Lopes (Assistant Stage Manager).

Produced by Exequtive Entertainment (https://www.exequtiveentertainmentllc.com) and Dixon Place (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2260799®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdixonplace.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1). The production team includes Angelica Gorga (Assistant Producer), Mark Scoff (Marketing Director), Meghan Chacalos (Social Media), Katie Cozzi (Graphic Design) and Gracie Esmonde (Company Manager).

Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm with an additional show on Sunday, October 15 at 6pm. Dark October 12. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes including intermission. Tickets are $37 in advance, $42 at the door. Student/senior tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Early Bird tickets are $25 through September 5. For more info and to purchase tickets visit https://www.thepicherproject.com.

Follow THE PICHER PROJECT on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thepicherproject and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thepicherproject.

Quentin Madia is a NY/NJ based generative director, producer, and multidisciplinary theatre artist. Favorite credits include The Picher Project (Feinstein's/54 Below), Bridesmaids (Symphony Space), Two Star Motel (Shapeshifter Lab), Bonnie & Clyde (White Horse Tavern), and Trust the Process (Green Room 42). An avid educator, Quentin has directed and taught at UPenn, The College of New Jersey, Steven's Institute, and more. Founder and Artistic Director of Exequtive Entertainment. Associate Member of SDC.

Lauren Pelaia is a NJ singer, songwriter, and composer. Lauren has released several tracks on all streaming platforms. Writing for musical theatre, Lauren orchestrated an original score for the play, Our Town. She wrote original music/arrangements for the dance narrative, Bridesmaids, that premiered at Symphony Space. For the last few years she has worked on the music and lyrics to The Picher Project, debuting its score at 54 Below.