World Premiere of DIVING HORSES to Have Limited Engagement at Theatre 68 This Month

Theatre 68 is presenting the World Premiere of Diving Horses, an original full-length play written by Vinnie Nardiello. Produced by Artistic Director Ronnie Marmo (Criminal Minds, General Hospital, I'm Not A Comedian... I'm Lenny Bruce), directed by Kerri Murphy and co-directed by Mark Riccadonna.

Performed by the NYC Chapter of Theatre 68, this dramedy explores the struggle to be the perfect parent and what happens when the image of perfection and the harshness of our reality meet. This 90-minute play examines the challenges of accepting our own shortcomings through a dark yet comedic lens. Nardiello's powerful piece is "a relatable work that audiences will see much of themselves in, even in its darkest moments."

Join them October 27-29 at John DeSotelle Studio Nubox Theatre located at 754 9th Ave, NY, NY. Nubox Theatre is located on the 4th floor. Performances are Thursday October 27th at 8pm, Friday October 28th at 8pm, Saturday October 29th at 3pm and 8pm.

For tickets, visit www.theatre68.com.

A note from the Writer:

"I wrote this play during the pandemic as the time at home gave me the opportunity to reflect on parenting. Without work, it became my sole purpose in the world. I began to see how the role of parent has evolved with a greater desire to achieve perfection. It's now not just enough to present perfection to your own children, but also to an increasingly judgmental public that sees so much of our lives documented. There is also the pressure faced by children to be the flawless accessory to complete the package. The characters throughout must shoulder these pressures as the images they show the world clash with their own shortcomings.

[The stories told through] Diving Horses highlight different aspects of modern parenting. Taken together they complete a tapestry that is humorous, tragic, and at times disturbing.

I believe that many others went through similar reflections during their time at home and this play is a relatable work that audiences will see much of themselves in, even in its darkest moments."

About the Artists

Theatre 68

Entering its 11th year in New York, (22 years in Los Angeles), Theatre 68 is a bi-coastal community dedicated to assisting actors, writers, directors and producers in the realization of their creative and professional identity.

Since its inception, Theatre 68 has produced world premieres from playwrights such as John Patrick Shanley, Sam Shepard, and Sam Henry Kass. Theatre 68 has produced over 120 productions, with some notable performances including Lenny Bruce Is Back, Bill W. and Dr. Bob, and The Knights of Mary Phagan.

In September 2022, in partnership with Racquel Lerhman of Theatre Planners, Theatre68 reopened its doors in North Hollywood, CA with the grand opening of the new Theatre 68 Arts Complex. Artistic Director Ronnie Marmo opened the new venue with the critically acclaimed one-man show, "I'm Not A Comedian... I'm Lenny Bruce" written and performed by Ronnie Marmo and directed by Tony Award-winning stage and television star, Joe Mantegna.

Vinnie Nardiello (writer)

Vinnie Nardiello is a writer whose work has been featured nationally in both television and theater. In addition to his own offerings on the stand-up comedy circuit, Vinnie has had his work performed at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. His debut play, The Boom, enjoyed a successful run at Theater for the New City and his script, Li'l was featured as part of the reading series at Black Box PAC in Englewood, NJ. He has recently created Duppet, a short film found on Amazon Prime, and a produced pilot, Radio Gods, starring Paul Provenza and Rick Overton. His work can be heard on programming as diverse as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, SNL's Weekend Update, ESPN, and Sirius XM radio. Vinnie would like to thank everyone that had joined him on this journey to bring Diving Horses to the stage. He lives in New Jersey with his family that he loves very much despite what the content of this play might lead you to believe.

Kerri Murphy (director)

Kerri Ann Murphy is a performer, theater educator, and director who is thrilled to be working with Theatre 68 for the first time. She was one of the founding members of the Acting Shakespeare Company and as a performer appeared in Timon of Athens with the York Shakespeare Company, Measure for Measure w/ director Nona Sheppard, and Jenn Wehrung's Takin' U Back sketch comedy series which she also contributed to as a writer. Kerri Ann's directing credits include She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, numerous scenes as part of NJ Shakespeare Theater's Teen Shakespeare Festival, and Fourplay which showed at The George Street Playhouse. She would like to thank Ronnie Marmo, Vinnie Nardiello, and the generously talented Theatre 68 cast and crew for inviting her to help bring Diving Horses to the stage. She would like to give a special shout out to her uncles, her brother, and all the dads out there who dive in and bear the mantle of fatherhood with nobility.

Mark Riccadona (co-director)

Mark Riccadonna is a professional comedian and proud graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts who is somewhat of a specialist in reading audiences and making them feel comfortable. He has toured globally playing theatres and clubs and with the USO and Armed Forces Entertainment (which landed him his Travel Column "Dad Trippin" in Today's Man Magazine). Over twenty years of touring, Mark found time to thrive as an on-air host for talk radio out of Atlantic City. Performed in an Off-Broadway hit "Happy in the Poor House", did three films in three years: "The Devils Tree", "The Days of Power," and "Game Night" (winner of Best Director at The International Film Festival). Mark worked as a voice-over actor and directed the play "The Boom" for the NYC Dream Up Festival, Theatre 68's" Saint it Isn't So" and New Short "Through Open Doors". Mark also directed a pilot he co-wrote called "Radio Gods" with Paul Provenza, John Fuglsang, Rich Vos, and Rick Overton and Produced the film "Dark State" by Tracy Luca and got it released and distributed during the pandemic. His attitude, he is considered fun, lovable, and easy to work with, this landed him shows on FOX, MTV, SPEED network, SPIKE TV, The CW, NBC, and The Food Network and a contributing writer for Saturday Night Lives "Weekend Update". Most recently Mark landed the role of "Cooler "in The new Pilot Un$uited with Dan Lauria and Ronnie Marmo.

Ronnie Marmo, actor/writer/director/producer. Marmo is most recently known for his stellar performance in his one-man show, "I'm Not A Comedian... I'm Lenny Bruce", which he also penned - directed by the talented Joe Mantegna. The production is approaching 400 performances between Los Angeles, New York and Chicago and is headed out on a national tour in October. Marmo has produced over 110 plays. Some of his favorites include premieres of the work of some amazing playwrights including: John Patrick Shanley, Sam Shepard, Sam Henry Kass, John Grisham (adapted by Rupert Holmes) and others. Marmo has starred in more than 70 feature films and television shows, including recent guest star roles in "Criminal Minds" and "Lethal Weapon." He also starred in "Ammore E Malavita (Love and Bullets)" an Italian film which won the David di Donatello for best picture (the Italian equivalent to an Academy Award). Ronnie enjoyed a three-year, 150-episode run on ABC's "General Hospital" as Detective Ronnie Dimestico. He has directed and produced over 110 stage plays between Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. Founded in L.A. by Marmo on February 14, 2001, he continues to serve as the proud Artistic Director of Theatre 68 in Los Angeles and New York City (founded August 29, 2011).