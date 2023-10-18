Workshop Presentation For Audio Fiction Series, A SIMPLE HERSTORY To Take Place October 27

A Simple Herstory is a deviant, multi-platform, award-winning audio fiction exploration of the 100+ women who have run for President of the United States.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Workshop Presentation For Audio Fiction Series, A SIMPLE HERSTORY To Take Place October 27

The team for the audio fiction series, A Simple Herstory, will be presenting an early preview of work for its second season at The Tank in New York City at 4pm on October 27th.

The second season is written by the award-winning playwright Jonathan A. Goldberg and Peabody Award winner Jenny Turner Hall. Direction for the workshop and presentation is by Donya K. Washington. The cast features Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Orange is the New Black), Kate MacCluggage (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret.), Cecil Baldwin (Welcome to Night Vale), Sharina Martin (Broadway's The Piano Lesson), Ashlie Atkinson (Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine), and Varín Ayala (TFANA's The Merchant of Venice). The presentation will also be followed by a panel discussion with Turner Hall and Webby Award winner, Pia Wilson. The series is created by Jocelyn Kuritsky.

The event is by invitation, but inquiries for interested parties regarding attendance may be sent to themuseprojectnyc@gmail.com.

A Simple Herstory is a deviant, multi-platform, award-winning audio fiction exploration of the 100+ women who have run for President of the United States. The initial season revolves around Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run in 1872 - before women had the right to vote. Season 1 is presented by The Muse Project and the Obie winning theater company, The Tank.

The first season of A Simple Herstory features some of the nation's finest stage performers, including Kara Young, Florencia Lozano, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kate Burton, Maria Dizzia, Tonya Pinkins, among many more. Noted theater critic, David Cote, describes Herstory's first season as an "exhilarating ride." The series is also Executive Produced by the Peabody Award winning creator, Jenny Turner Hall.

In 2022, the team for Herstory was crowned The Tank's Artists of the Year, and the series was featured in Forbes. Herstory partnered with the Tony winning company, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF), for their Quills Fest to produce an installation of the podcast with the Merchant's House Museum in New York. For the festival, the team also collaborated with Welcome to Night Vale's Cecil Baldwin, and engaged in a panel discussion with The Horror of Dolores Roach's Aaron Mark. This festival won a 2023 Telly Award (Bronze Telly Award - People's Telly - Immersive & Mixed Reality).

Recently, the podcast was featured at the Arlington County Fair and the Theatre Week Kickoff Fest at Arena Stage.



