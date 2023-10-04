Works & Process to Present SHINE By Sekou McMiller & Friends, In Partnership With Jacob's Pillow

The event will take place on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 2 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 3 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center
See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews Photo 4 See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews

Works & Process to Present SHINE By Sekou McMiller & Friends, In Partnership With Jacob's Pillow

Works & Process presents Shine by Sekou McMiller & Friends, in partnership with Jacob's Pillow on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. For tickets and more information, please visit Click Here.

See the culmination of choreographer Sekou McMiller's Jacob's Pillow Lab creative residency in a work-in-process showing that celebrates the Afro Latin Jazz and Soul Experience entitled Shine. Accenting partnered dances including salsa, mambo, and cha-cha-cha, "shines" are expressive sequences of footwork and body movements performed during musical breaks. Shine enhances the dance experience, inspiring friendly competition among social dancers. It explores how dancers separate to express their unique voices, fostering motivation and progress in everyday life, relationships, and communities. Original music from Sebastian Nuñez, and special guest dancers and composers brought together by McMiller, Shine is a performance that fuses music and dance, celebrates rhythmic nature, and highlights the unity of interconnected cultures. McMiller participates in a discussion moderated by Melanie George, Associate Curator, Jacob's Pillow. Culminating the program is a social dance featuring one of NYC's premier Latin DJ's DJ John John in the Guggenheim Rotunda for all to "shine"!

Special Guest Dancers: Calvin Booker, Charlie Garcia, Desiree Godsell, Adriel Flete, Amanda Marquez, Gastrell Rossignol, and more!

Leadership support for this Works & Process program is provided by Henry and Gerry Alpert.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2023 With 6 Programs Featuring 24 Choreographer Photo
Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2023 With 6 Programs Featuring 24 Choreographers

Get ready for Dance Bloc NYC 2023 at Dixon Place Theater. Discover the dates, curator, and venue for this exciting festival of dance. Explore the lineup and schedule for an unforgettable experience.

2
Gingold Theatrical Group to Host 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala Honoring Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siege Photo
Gingold Theatrical Group to Host 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala Honoring Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel, Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, and Ethan E. Litwin

Get all the details about the upcoming Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala, where Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel, Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, and Ethan E. Litwin will be honored. Mark your calendars for October 29, 2023, and join us at Robert Restaurant for an unforgettable evening of celebration.

3
BAM To Present New York Premiere Of Okwui Okpokwasili And Peter Borns ADAKU, PART 1: THE R Photo
BAM To Present New York Premiere Of Okwui Okpokwasili And Peter Born's ADAKU, PART 1: THE ROAD OPENS

Brooklyn-based performer, choreographer, and writer Okwui Okpokwasili and director, visual artist, and sound designer Peter Born will present their new cross-disciplinary performance adaku, part 1: the road. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
National Alliance for Musical Theatre Unveils Lineup for 2023 Fall Conference at Pershing Photo
National Alliance for Musical Theatre Unveils Lineup for 2023 Fall Conference at Pershing Square Signature Center

Get all the details about the lineup of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 2023 Fall Conference, featuring 'New Musicals on the Horizon' at Pershing Square Signature Center in NYC. Find out the dates and be prepared for an exciting event in the world of musical theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You