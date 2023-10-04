Works & Process to Present SHINE By Sekou McMiller & Friends, In Partnership With Jacob's Pillow

Works & Process presents Shine by Sekou McMiller & Friends, in partnership with Jacob's Pillow on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. For tickets and more information, please visit Click Here.

See the culmination of choreographer Sekou McMiller's Jacob's Pillow Lab creative residency in a work-in-process showing that celebrates the Afro Latin Jazz and Soul Experience entitled Shine. Accenting partnered dances including salsa, mambo, and cha-cha-cha, "shines" are expressive sequences of footwork and body movements performed during musical breaks. Shine enhances the dance experience, inspiring friendly competition among social dancers. It explores how dancers separate to express their unique voices, fostering motivation and progress in everyday life, relationships, and communities. Original music from Sebastian Nuñez, and special guest dancers and composers brought together by McMiller, Shine is a performance that fuses music and dance, celebrates rhythmic nature, and highlights the unity of interconnected cultures. McMiller participates in a discussion moderated by Melanie George, Associate Curator, Jacob's Pillow. Culminating the program is a social dance featuring one of NYC's premier Latin DJ's DJ John John in the Guggenheim Rotunda for all to "shine"!

Special Guest Dancers: Calvin Booker, Charlie Garcia, Desiree Godsell, Adriel Flete, Amanda Marquez, Gastrell Rossignol, and more!

Leadership support for this Works & Process program is provided by Henry and Gerry Alpert.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.