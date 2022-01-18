Will Clegg's THE LONELY ROAD to Premiere at 2022 FRIGID Festival

Will Clegg's The Lonely Road will premiere at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival with performances on Friday, February 18 at 8:15pm, Monday, February 21 at 7pm, Sunday, February 27 at 3pm, Tuesday, March 1 at 7pm, and Sunday, March 6 at 3pm. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 55 minutes.

During the Summer of 2003, a heartbroken, unemployed young filmmaker set out on a solo journey across the USA. In The Lonely Road, two-time Moth winner Will Clegg tells true stories from an epic trip across post 9/11 America, featuring his own black and white photographs and raw, unfiltered emotion.

Hi-resolution images are available at: https://tinyurl.com/thelonelyroad

Will Clegg (Writer/Perforrmer/Photographer) is a storyteller, filmmaker, photographer, and sourdough enthusiast living in Jersey City, NJ. He is a two-time winner of Moth StorySLAMs in NYC and regular performer at The Nights of Our Lives at the Magnet Theater. He produces, hosts, and tells stories at Awkward Teenage Years, a monthly show at UNDER St. Marks featuring the best storytellers in NYC. More info at: www.willclegg.com

David Crabb (Director) is a writer/performer from San Antonio, Texas, where he spent his teenage years as a Goth, which was just as much fun as it sounds. He's the creator of the solo show Bad Kid (New York Times Critics' Pick) and writer of the memoir Bad Kid (Harper Perennial). He's performed solo works in LA, Australia, Scotland, Texas & NYC. He's the host of RISK!-LA and a member of The Groundlings Sunday Company. His storytelling has been featured on NPR, Buzzfeed & The Moth.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc