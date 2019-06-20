ELGIN PARK: An Immersive Play To Premiere at Wildrence 6/27-7/14

On June 27th, 2019, Wildrence will present the world premiere production of "Elgin Park"- a new immersive play for all ages 10 and up. The production will run June 27th through July 14th at various times at Wildrence located at 59 Canal St, New York, NY 10002.

Reclusive modelmaker, Michael Smith has never ventured beyond the city limits of the small American town he calls home, Elgin Park.

His brother, however, Paul Smith, is an infamous magician and illusionist who dazzles national and international audiences under his stage name 'The Spectral.'

When Paul Smith seemingly disappears without a trace, Michael starts down a path of amateur sleuthing and clandestine detection to discover the truth about where to and why Paul has vanished. Along his journey, with the help of dozens of Elgin Park citizens, a curious (and sometimes foreboding) communal identity of the town materializes, Michael's own sleepy and nostalgic past is dug up, and an answer to the question, 'where does the heart of magic lie?' is uncovered.

Stitching immersive theater and sound design, intimate storytelling and ornate miniature scenic installation, Elgin Park is a live, theatrical, 360 degree, cosy yet mysterious ghost story about family, imagination, aloneness, and the spirit and magic that lives within a small community.

Tickets for "Elgin Park" are currently on sale for $65 per adult and $85 per adult with accompanying youth. For further ticketing information, please visit https://www.wildrence.com/events/elgin-park. This production is intended for audiences ages 10 and up and explores adolescent themes. Audiences may experience thrilling moments of psychological suspense. This may include eerie sounds, instances of flashing lights (including strobe lights), fog, and darkness.

"Elgin Park" is inspired by the work, artistry, and world of the late Michael Paul Smith who created the initial world of Elgin Park in 1/24 scale handmade miniatures and forced perspective photography.

This is the first ever production open to young audiences created by Drew Petersen, Jae Lee, and Yvonne Chang at Wildrence. The cast will feature Ashley Marie Ortiz, Drew Petersen, Christopher Stevenson, Catherine Talton, with dramaturgy by Pip Gengenbach, Stage Management by Devin Fletcher, Brit Gossett, Sound design and Script written by Drew Petersen, Lighting and Scenic Design by Jae Lee and Yvonne Chang.

Website: https://www.wildrence.com/elgin-park

