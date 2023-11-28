Wild Project Unveils Complete Programming For December 2023

wild project has revealed complete programming for December 2023. Tickets are available now.

The full schedule includes:

Hang in There: wild project edition

Sunday December 3 at 7pm

Join Linsey Bostwick and special guests for a night of awkward stories for the time we are living in and to raise funds to keep the independent, community focused original work of the wild project in motion and . . raffle prizes . . pay what you can (but for real, come on).

Linsey Bostwick will serve as the emcee for the evening, which will also feature actor Jordan Barbour, academic and comedian Eman Abdelhadi and comedian Kasia Reterska.

Fluffy The Pine

Thursday December 7 at 8pm

Friday December 8 at 8pm

Saturday December 9 at 2pm & 8pm

Sunday December 10 at 2pm

Fluffy The Pine is a musical comedy with book, music and lyrics written by pop music duo Susan Paroff and Nikki Sorrentino. Susan and Nikki have collaborated on songs for sync placement in film and tv across platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney, Universal, WWE and Fox. In this campy, kitschy, over-the-top jamboree we follow Fluffy from a rural tree farm in Alaska to the big apple, where Fluffy must convince the dysfunctional Crude family that their newly created, edible, plastic empire is bad for the world. With Fluffy's fellow tree friends, Hannah and Tarry, Fluffy embarks on a heartwarming holiday adventure to show the world what real trees can do.

The company of Fluffy the Pine includes Victoria Chen, Beatriz Coronel, Grant Dombach, Tiffani Grace, Joe Guccione, Sarah Hogewood, Adrienne Ianniciello, Jacqueline Keeley, Danielle Koenig, Nikki Neuberger, Eliana Rubin, Nikki Sorrentino, and Myriam Zamy.

Fluffy the Pine is produced by SUPA Entertainment and Forager Theatre Company. The book, music and lyrics are by Susan Paroff and Nikki Sorrentino. Susan Paroff is also the producer/director. Music direction is by Alex Parrish. Choreography is by Keith Alexander. Jennie Hughes serves as co-director and associate choreographer. Fluffy The Pine features set design by Tina Mamkegh, lighting design by Daniel Hughes, costume design by Michelle Humphrey, and projections and graphic design by Lola Vira.

The Jo-Lynn Butterfly Country Hour of Sunshine Christmas Special

Wednesday December 13 at 8pm

Thursday December 14 at 8pm

Friday December 15 at 9pm

Saturday December 16 at 9pm

Sunday December 17 at 3pm & 8pm

The campy, corn-fed original musical comedy, The Jo-Lynn Butterfly Country Hour Of Sunshine Christmas Special returns to Wild Project this December.

After leaving audiences in stitches last year, the ladies of the Jo-Lynn Butterfly Country Hour of Sunshine are back for more songs, sass and mayhem this December. The year is 1974, and semi-famous honky-tonk country music sensation, Lannie Jo-Lynn Butterfly, played by Angela Di Carlo, (ADD Cabaret, The Mad World of Miss Hathaway) is fresh out of the sanitarium, and has adopted a new self-help doctrine that is suspiciously “cult-ish”. Along for the ride is her cranky mother, Hazel Jo played by Amber Martin, (Bette Bath House, Cassette Roulette) simpleminded daughter, Bonnie Jo, (Louisa Bradshaw) precocious granddaughter, Rita (Kurt Phelan) and a hearty helping of assorted hilarious hillbillies and ex-husbands bringing plenty of laughs, music, merriment and baggage. A whole lot of crazy never sounded so good!

The company includes Louisa Bradshaw, Nora Burns, Angela Di Carlo, Pailo Heitz, David Ilku, Amber Martin, Kurt Phelan, Fred Sauter, Gia Mele, and Edie Nightcrawler. Adam Pivirotto and Andrew Kasper serve as stage managers.

The Jo-Lynn Butterfly Country Hour Of Sunshine Christmas Special features a book, music and lyrics by Angela Di Carlo and is directed by Carlton Stovall. Music direction is by Kyle Forester. Edie Nightcrawler serves as choreographer. Set and prop design is by Steven Hammell, lighting design is by kia rogers, costume design is by Todd Thomas, with wigs by Perfidia.

ABOUT WILD PROJECT

wild project, a nonprofit producer and venue, is an innovator among producing companies, supporting the diverse independent theater, film, music, visual arts, and spoken-word artists of New York City. Since 2007, wild project has presented and produced theater that enriches, educates, and unifies its East Village community in an environmentally responsible green space. Located on E. 3rd St. in Manhattan, wild project curates resident companies in its 89- seat theater and devotes specific initiatives toward LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC projects and the work of local East Village artists, to ensure nonprofit theater sustains its roots in the community. wild project places the utmost importance on engendering a climate that supports the artists and cultivates artists who commit to artistic excellence, enrich the community and promote social equity.