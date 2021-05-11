Warren Buffett Added to Special Cameo Appearances at 92Y's Virtual Gala

On May 24, 2021, 7:00-8:00 pm ET, the 92nd Street Y will host a virtual gala to honor exceptional individuals and celebrate the many ways in which donor support has transformed 92Y during the pandemic, enabling us to serve our local and global communities like never before. All proceeds benefit 92Y, and for every ticket purchased, an additional ticket is donated so that more people have access to this inspiring event.

Honorees are:

92Y's Board Chairman LAURENCE BELFER for extraordinary leadership and service

Jazz Great and Educator Christian McBride for keeping the arts relevant and alive during a dark time

Award-winning playwright and actress Anna Deavere Smith for leading civic discourse and inspiring social action

Philanthropist MARSHALL WEINBERG for helping extend our reach to our global community

Reflecting the dazzling array of words, music and movements that unite us, performances and readings during the virtual gala include:

BALLET HISPÁNICO perform Linea Recta by Annabella Lopez Ochoa

IAN MCEWAN reads "The Rolling English Road" by G.K. Chesterton

ANGELA HEWITT performs the last movement of Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 15 in D Major, Op. 28 ("Pastorale")

YIYUN LI reads her translation of "River Letter" by Shen Congwen

Sasha Cooke performs "Goin' Home" by Anton Dvořák, arr. William Arms Fisher

A reading by RITA DOVE

A dance performance by YIN YUE

and

Special Cameo Appearances by WARREN BUFFETT, Ryan Reynolds

The event will include a special appreciation for 92Y's longtime staff members Ellen Birnbaum, Director of Early Childhood Education, and Sally Tannen, Director of 92Y Parenting Center for elevating 92Y as a beacon of early childhood education.

"Now in our 147th year, and marking our second virtual gala, we are excited to be gathering online to celebrate all those who have sustained 92Y's innovation and reinvention throughout the pandemic-our patrons, supporters, staff, artists, performers, thinkers, educators and other extraordinary people who are helping ensure our future. As we continue to serve our now global digital audience, we are thrilled that in the coming weeks, we will be welcoming more and more people back into our home on Lexington Avenue to enjoy and be enriched by our one-of-a-kind, in-person programming," said Seth Pinsky, CEO of the 92nd Street Y , "This is our opportunity to celebrate and express our gratitude."

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.